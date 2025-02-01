Summary OpenAI trains powerful AI models using the "Change My View" subreddit.

This subreddit allows for open debates where posters must be willing to change their views.

Responses generated by AI were judged for credibility to refine the model further.

Have you ever gotten into a debate with an OpenAI bot? If so, did you find it particularly convincing or appealing to human nature? If you did, there's a good reason behind it. OpenAI has revealed that, to train some of the most powerful AI models in the world, it simply points it toward a subreddit built solely for argument and debate and lets the training algorithm do the rest.

OpenAI uses the "Change My View" subreddit to train its AI's reasoning

As TechCrunch reported, OpenAI has released its brand new o3-mini model for people to use. As part of the announcement, OpenAI revealed that, to train its AI's reasoning, it sends its model to peruse the subreddit /r/changemyview and gather as much information as possible.

If you've never visited, /r/changemyview is a subreddit dedicated to debates and arguments, albeit with a twist. Anyone can post a topic for debate, but they must be open to others chiming in with their own arguments. The original poster is allowed to defend and debate people in the comments, but the main rule is that the debate-setter must be open to their stance being picked apart constructively. Hence, "change my view."

It turns out that this stuff is a goldmine for OpenAI. After allowing their AI to have a field day browsing debates, OpenAI would give the model an example topic and ask it to generate arguments that would the original poster to change their view. The responses weren't posted; instead, they were shown to people who would judge each response based on their credibility. The good ones were then used to refine ChatGPT further.

So there you have it; if you've ever debated on /r/changemyview, there's a good chance an AI used your points for its own arguments. We still don't know where ChatGPT learned to make people to fall in love with it, though.