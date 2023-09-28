Key Takeaways OpenAI has reintroduced internet browsing with Bing in ChatGPT, allowing users to access current information and stay up to date with the latest news and reviews.

The temporary unavailability of Bing integration was due to it showing paywalled content, but the issue has been resolved.

While Bing integration is currently available for Plus and Enterprise users, OpenAI plans to expand it to all users soon.

OpenAI announced lots of changes coming to ChatGPT in the last few days, promising the chatbot to be more useful than ever with new voice and image capabilities. Besides bringing new features, the Microsoft-based AI company has brought back what was once available in ChatGPT: internet browsing with Bing.

OpenAI's official X (formerly Twitter) account has put up a post confirming that the internet browsing feature is once again available for ChatGPT users. Without Bing, ChatGPT has limited access to current information, as it's trained on data before September 2021. But now with Bing integration at work, users can stay up to date with the latest information. So, for example, you can ask the chatbot to display the latest iPhone 15 Pro Max reviews, and it will provide them with links to sources using Bing search.

One of the major reasons behind the temporary unavailability of Bing integration was that it was displaying content behind a paywall. Had it been continued like that, OpenAI would've invited many more lawsuits than what it's currently facing. The company has now fixed the issue and brought the Bing integration back to ChatGPT, and as a result, users will no longer be able to take undue advantage of the AI tool to get access to paywalled content for free.

The Bing integration in ChatGPT is now available for all 'Plus' and 'Enterprise' users today. Luckily, the internet browsing capability won't remain exclusive to paid users forever. In fact, OpenAI has confirmed that the Bing search in the chatbot will expand to all users "soon". That could mean two things.

The Bing search capability is currently available in the selector under GPT-4, OpenAI's newest language model that requires a subscription for those who want to use it in ChatGPT. Now, Bing search being a GPT-4-only feature, there are two possibilities: the company might bring Bing integration to the GPT 3.5 model, currently available for free to all, or give access to the GPT-4 to all in ChatGPT. However, the likelihood of the company making its newest language model available for free is less, given the fact that it will unlock many more benefits alongside the Bing integration.

Meanwhile, you can access GPT-4 in Bing Chat to boost your productivity without paying a monthly fee. And, of course, it can also help you stay updated with all the latest information for free, unlike OpenAI's AI tool.