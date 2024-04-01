Key Takeaways ChatGPT opens up to all, no account needed. Enjoy without privacy concerns or data collection worries.

OpenAI making changes to counteract misuse, ensuring safe and beneficial use for all users.

Users can now use ChatGPT without an account, but miss out on benefits like chat logs and sharing.

ChatGPT is a great AI tool, but if you want to use it, you have to create an account. Some people are fine with this, but privacy-minded users likely won't appreciate the idea of an AI collecting data on them. Fortunately, OpenAI seems to understand this, as it's making some new changes to who can interact with ChatGPT. Very soon, everyone will be able to use ChatGPT without needing an account.

OpenAI opens up ChatGPT for everyone to use

Image Credit: OpenAI

As announced on the OpenAI blog, OpenAI is removing the need to create an account if you want to use ChatGPT. While OpenAI is opening the doors to non-account users starting today, you may not see the option right away. That's because OpenAI is rolling out the feature gradually instead of opening the floodgates all at once. However, don't think that OpenAI won't be gathering data anyway:

We may use what you provide to ChatGPT to improve our models for everyone. If you’d like, you can turn this off through your Settings - whether you create an account or not.

To counteract people using ChatGPT without an account, OpenAI is tightening up its content rules to dissuade abuse from people trying to use the service for malicious purposes. And as you might expect, if you don't make an account, you also miss out on some benefits that having an account brings, such as keeping a log of all your chats, plus the ability to share your chats with others. However, if you just want to ask ChatGPT a thing or two and don't want to create an account for it, now you can do just that.