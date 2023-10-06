Key Takeaways OpenAI is exploring the possibility of creating its own AI chips to address the ongoing chip shortage and prevent operational crises.

GPUs are crucial for AI operations and can impact user experience, as seen with Microsoft's Bing Chat experiencing issues generating images due to high demand.

OpenAI's interest in building custom AI chips may also be driven by its plans to collaborate with Jony Ive to create a new AI hardware device.

After ushering in a new era of Artificial Intelligence (AI) with ChatGPT, OpenAI is considering entering new avenues to diversify its offerings. According to the latest report, the AI tech giant is exploring ways to make its own AI chips, and it might follow the same approach as Amazon by acquiring a chip company.

However, the company hasn't moved ahead with the plan yet, as per the report published by Reuters. Given the growing interest in generative AI space, resulting in increased demand for Graphical Processing Units (GPUs), OpenAI is proactively looking to prevent future operational crises if the ongoing chip shortage worsens. Currently, it relies upon Nvidia and the like for the supply of GPUs, but to address the ongoing shortage, OpenAI is considering working more closely with chipmakers, apart from building its custom AI chips.

GPUs are a critical component in AI operations and can directly impact user experience, especially when the user search queries are higher than expected. Microsoft's Bing Chat recently encountered issues generating images when it made OpenAI's DALL E-3 art generator accessible to all for free, as the level of interest exceeded the company's expectations. The software giant brought in more GPUs to fix Bing's Image Creator taking up to two hours to generate images. We heard rumors earlier this year that Microsoft was working on its in-house AI chips to cut its reliance on Nvidia, though no further details have emerged since then.

OpenAI's interest in building custom AI chips may not be solely for the purpose of keeping its AI services operational. It is reportedly in talks with former chief Apple designer Jony Ive to build a new AI hardware device, which is all the more reason for the company to start working on indigenous AI chips. We're eager to know when, or if, AI chips from companies like OpenAI and Microsoft will see daylight, but unfortunately, we don't have anything substantial that suggests a release date yet.