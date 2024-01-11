Key Takeaways OpenAI has released its custom GPT browser on the ChatGPT website, allowing users to browse and interact with custom AI models created by individuals and companies.

The custom GPT models are categorized based on their functionality, ranging from boosting creativity to generating images using DALL-E

To chat with a custom bot, users need to subscribe to OpenAI's ChatGPT+ plan.

OpenAI has been teasing a custom GPT browser for some time now, with the company delaying its release date. Now, after months of waiting, the company is ready to open its doors to the public. OpenAI has released the custom GPT browser on its ChatGPT website, and you can get started using specialized chatbots if you're a subscriber to the ChatGPT+ program.

The new custom GPT browser on OpenAI

You can see the browser for yourself on the OpenAI custom GPT browser. OpenAI has allowed people and companies to create their own custom GPT models for a while now. These act on the same framework as ChatGPT, but are trained to perform a specific task by the creator. However, there was no easy way to browse everyone's creations, and OpenAI has been discussing a custom GPT browser for some time now.

That day has finally arrived, and now anyone take a look at the custom AI models available. Each custom GPT is filed under specific categories; some help boost creativity, some use DALL-E 3 to generate images, and some are developed by OpenAI itself. There's a nice mix between models trained by individuals and those that are owned by a larger company. If you're interested in AI tools, it's worth giving the catalog a look and seeing what kinds of AI bots people are creating.

There is one caveat; you need to be a ChatGPT+ subscriber to chat with a custom bot. While this may seem like an unnecessary hurdle, OpenAI does intend to implement ways for chatbot developers to earn revenue depending on how much their creations are used. And given how ChatGPT doesn't show ads on its website, there's a good chance that ChatGPT+ subscribers will help fund this incentive for developers to make powerful and useful chatbots.

Regardless, if this catalog takes off, we may be witnessing the start of GPT models becoming commodities that people can create and earn money from. And if custom-built GPTs take off as a serious venture, we may see a spike in people buying GPUs for deep learning.