Key Takeaways Sam Altman was fired today as CEO by the board of directors due to a loss of confidence in his ability to lead the company.

Mira Murati will serve as interim CEO while a permanent replacement is sought.

Altman's departure follows a review process by the board, which concluded that he lacked consistent candid communication with the board's members.

Sam Altman, a co-founder of OpenAI, was fired from his position as CEO of the nonprofit by its board of directors Friday. The stunning move comes after OpenAI's board lost confidence in Altman's ability to lead the company. In the interm, Mira Murati will serve as CEO of OpenAI while the board searches for a permanent replacement. Murati was previously the chief technology officer at OpenAI, and was part of the nonprofit for five years before her ascension to the interim CEO position.

"Mr. Altman’s departure follows a deliberative review process by the board, which concluded that he was not consistently candid in his communications with the board, hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities," the company said in a press release. "The board no longer has confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI."

"I loved my time at OpenAI," said Altman in a post on X (formerly Twitter) following the announcement. "It was transformative for me personally, and hopefully the world a little bit. "Most of all, I loved working with such talented people. Will have more to say about what’s next later."

Though Altman will no longer be leading OpenAI, he still has far-reaching connections and influence in the artificial intelligence space. Altman is single-handedly the largest shareholder in Humane, a company made up of a few ex-Apple employees. Humane just launched its first product, the Humane AI Pin. As the name suggests, this new device is all about artificial intelligence, and even makes use of OpenAI's GPT-4 language model.

What's next for OpenAI

OpenAI is the nonprofit organization that oversees the company's projects, including ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence language models. The leadership transition comes as a shock, since Altman has appeared on behalf of OpenAI in public capacities as recently as earlier this month. OpenAI held its first-ever developer conference in San Francisco starting Nov. 6, called DevDay, with Altman at the helm.

Now, Altman has been fired from his position as CEO of OpenAI and was removed from the company's board of directors. In a corresponding move, Greg Brockman is stepping down as chairman of OpenAI's board of directors. The original release states Brockman will remain in his position as president, reporting to interm CEO Murati. However, a later post from Brockman seems to contradict this statement.

"I'm super proud of what we've all built together since starting in my apartment eight years ago," Brockman wrote in a note to OpenAI employees Friday, he later shared on X. "We've been through tough and great times together, accomplishing so much despite all the reasons it should have been impossible. But based on today's news, I quit."

It's unclear what impact, if any, this leadership shuffle will have on OpenAI's day-to-day operations. Based on Altman's public presence and the board's comments, it appears that these leadership changes came about fairly abruptly.

OpenAI has a unique makeup, as it is a nonprofit but has a structure that allows for capital investments from for-profit companies. In the release, OpenAI's board reiterated the company's mission. "OpenAI was deliberately structured to advance our mission: to ensure that artificial general intelligence benefits all humanity," the board said in a statement. "We are grateful for Sam’s many contributions to the founding and growth of OpenAI. At the same time, we believe new leadership is necessary as we move forward."

OpenAI is an industry-leader in the artificial intelligence boom, and has backers that include Microsoft. Its chatbot, ChatGPT has seen immense success, to the point that it recently paused new ChatGPT Plus subscriptions due to overwhelming demand. It's also one of the best AI chatbots. Amidst this success, it will now undergo a leadership transition, and is currently searching for a permanent replacement for Altman.