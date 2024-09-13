Key Takeaways OpenAI recently launched new AI models, o1-preview and o1-mini.

The o1 series excels in complex reasoning but lacks some of the basic capabilities of ChatGPT.

OpenAI has claimed that o1-mini will be available for free to ChatGPT users, in the near future.

If you’ve used AI chatbots, like ChatGPT and Gemini, of late, you know just how quickly they can generate detailed responses. But fast does not always equal accurate or well thought out. As it turns out, OpenAI is aware of this and has launched two new AI models that have been specially designed to provide slower, more deliberate responses.

OpenAI launches o1-preview and o1-mini

As announced in an OpenAI blog post, the two models that are part of the o1 series, o1-preview and o1-mini, can be accessed by eligible users, starting September 12.

While talks about a new, more capable OpenAI model have been making the rounds for some time now, what’s perhaps most surprising is that OpenAI claims its o1 series can perform “similarly to PhD students on challenging benchmark asks in physics, chemistry, and biology”.

Does this mean you can do away with ChatGPT, now that a newer, more capable AI model has arrived? Well, not exactly. While the o1 series excels in complex reasoning, it lacks many of ChatGPT’s capabilities that users have come to love. For instance, the o1 series doesn’t yet support web browsing or file/image uploads.

So, while the new AI models might find more use cases in academia or development environments that require complex reasoning and problem-solving, ChatGPT models still certainly have an edge when it comes to everyday tasks. That said, if you like the quick response times and affordability of ChatGPT models but want the extensive reasoning capabilities of the o1 series, the o1-mini might be a solid alternative that offers the best of both worlds.

How to access OpenAI’s o1 models

If you’re a ChatGPT Plus or Team user, you already have access to the company’s o1 models. You’ll have to manually pick the model, though, based on the nature of the task at hand. Developers who are on the API usage tier 5 also have access to both models in the API. Enterprise and Edu users should have access to the o1 series starting next week. And if OpenAI’s claims are anything to go by, o1-mini should be available to all ChatGPT users for free in the near future.

Have you tested the o1 series? Let us know what you think about its capabilities below. And if you’re enjoying experimenting with these AI tools, you might also want to check out other AI applications that you can run on your PC.