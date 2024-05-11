Key Takeaways OpenAI is prepping updates on its projects via a live stream on May 13th at 10 am PT. CEO Sam Altman has "de-announced" some ChatGPT features.

The event won't include GPT-5 or a search engine but something else will be announced. Sam Altman teases something that "feels like magic."

While it's unclear what exactly OpenAI will unveil, it's hinted to be an entirely new product. Stay tuned for the live stream event.

Where will you be on May 13th at 10 am PT? If you've got some time spare, you may want to check out what OpenAI is up to. The company has announced that it's prepping some updates on its projects via a live stream on its website. While we're unsure as to what the company will announce, we now know what won't be. The CEO of OpenAI, Sam Altman, has made a "de-announcement" of several potential ChatGPT features, so now we know what not to expect on Monday.

Sam Altman discusses what the ChatGPT event won't contain

Sam Altman took to X to make a post about the OpenAI event being streamed on May 13th. He didn't reveal much about what's on the schedule, but he did take some time to say what won't be shown. For one, Sam says that we won't see anything about ChatGPT's rumored search engine, nor will we hear anything about GPT-5. Of course, that doesn't strictly mean that OpenAI isn't working on those things; just that it won't appear on Monday's presentation.

So, what will be announced? Sam has kept his lips shut about what OpenAI is working on, but given how he stated that he's going to announce "some new stuff," it may mean the company will announce an entirely new product. The question is, what is it that got the owner of one of the biggest AI companies in the world to say that it "feels like magic" to him? We'll have to wait and see, and fortunately, we won't be waiting long.