Key Takeaways Sora, OpenAI's latest AI model, is set to launch this year and is expected to revolutionize text-to-video generation.

The training data for Sora includes publicly available information and data from partners like Shutterstock, with uncertain details on social media videos.

Sora is currently costly to run, but OpenAI plans to optimize the cost and price it similarly to DALL·E, with potential additional features like audio integration.

Last month, ChatGPT's creator, OpenAI, once again shocked the world with its latest AI model; a text-to-video generator called Sora. A demo from the company showed how Sora could generate almost flawless videos and simulations of moving objects - such as a woman walking in Tokyo - through just text prompts.

However, OpenAI refrained from immediately releasing it, saying that its researchers are actively working to establish its potential dangers. That said, we do know that the floodgates are now essentially open and a public launch of such a tool from OpenAI or other competitors is imminent. Now, OpenAI CTO Mira Murati has confirmed that Sora is launching this year.

Sora is coming soon, but how was it trained?

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Murati confirmed that Sora will launch within the next few months, though she refrained from detailing a more exact time frame. Similarly, the executive was seemingly cagey when asked about the training data for the impressive AI model. Murati noted that the data used to train Sora was either publicly available or it came from partners like Shutterstock. She expressed uncertainty when it came to videos from social media being leveraged and emphasized that she isn't going to dive into more specific details when it comes to this topic.

How much is Sora going to cost?

Source: OpenAI

The OpenAI CTO confirmed that Sora is very expensive to run right now, but the company is looking to optimize the cost and price it similarly to the text-to-image model DALL·E when the product officially launches. For those unaware, the generation of a standard image in DALL·E 3 starts at $0.04, while an HD image begins at $0.08.

Murati also noted that OpenAI is looking to add more features to Sora, including the integration of audio as well as other video-editing capabilities. That said, we haven't seen a demo of these features just yet. It remains to be seen what other bells and whistles Sora will pack when it officially launches, but we'll likely find out in a few months.