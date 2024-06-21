Key Takeaways OpenBSD adds support for Snapdragon X Elite laptops within just one day, making it easy to install on these devices.

OpenBSD is an open-source, UNIX-like operating system that you can install on pretty much any system. It's based on BSD, and it's a favorite operating system of many tech enthusiasts out there. Now, if you're eyeing up a Snapdragon X Elite-based laptop and want to install OpenBSD, you might be in luck. OpenBSD has already added initial support after merely a day.

OpenBSD on the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 was crazy fast

It's an incredible feat

Patrick Wildt, an OpenBSD and Arm developer, said that he got OpenBSD booting on his Lenovo Yoga Slim 7, a Snapdragon X Elite laptop. What's more, he said it's "already booting up with working NVMe, USB and keyboard," meaning that it's not just booting but ultimately in an unusable state otherwise. He then made a series of commits to OpenBSD with various fixes to get it booting.

At present, while the official OpenBSD snapshots page doesn't list the Snapdragon X Elite as a supported SoC, the most recent snapshots that you can download were built after those commits were made, specifically on Jun 20 at 16:23 ET. While we're not guaranteeing that they work at present, it's clear that if they don't right now, they will very, very soon.

What this also means is that installing a custom operating system on the Snapdragon X Elite is, by the sounds of things, pretty accessible for developers to get up and running. Qualcomm has already committed to upstreaming Linux kernel support for the Snapdragon X Elite so that device owners can start using Linux very soon, and that will do a lot to accelerate any efforts in getting more than just Windows running on these machines.

As it stands, it's super early days for the Snapdragon X Elite, but this is promising for the future of software development on these SoCs, and we're hopeful that it means that there are more breakthroughs and improvements to come in the future. Even in the case of Linux, driver support can sometimes get a bit messy on unsupported devices, so we're hopeful that Qualcomm is making things as easy as possible for developers to bring other software to these machines.