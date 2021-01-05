OpenMTP, an Android File Transfer alternative for macOS, gains Samsung device support and a dark theme

OpenMTP has announced a new update that adds support for Samsung devices. The update also introduces a Dark Theme along with several other new features.

Reddit user ganeshrnet posted the full changelog of OpenMTP 3.0:

New and Super performant Kalam MTP kernel

Much awaited Samsung phone support

5-6x faster file copy speed

Dark Theme mode

New App logo

Drag and Drop files from the macOS Finder window

New file icons

Overall progress on the file transfer screen

New ‘Show directories first’ option

New ‘Single pane mode’ option

New ‘Move the Local Disk pane to the right side’ option

New ‘Auto device detection’ option

Other UI optimisation and performance improvements

If you’re unfamiliar with OpenMTP, it’s an Android File Transfer application for macOS. It fills an important gap in the ecosystem. Whereas transferring files between Android and Windows has always been fairly straightforward, it’s a different story on macOS.

Google offers an Android File Transfer tool, which lets you browse and transfer files off your Android device. However, it’s severely limited in terms of functionality. For example, you can’t transfer files that are larger than 4GB. The tool also lacks basic features such as a search bar, the ability to rename files and folders, and it can be unreliable when transferring files.

There are plenty of other third-party services out there as well such as CommanderOne, Handshaker, Pushbullet, and more. But most of them are paid or offer very limited functionality in their free version. That’s what makes OpenMTP so appealing, because it’s completely free.

If you own a Samsung device, the latest OpenMTP update should make it easier than ever to transfer files to your Mac device. OpenMTP does its magic via USB, rather than WiFi or ADB, which is what other similar applications use.

OpenMTP is free, open-source, and works on any Mac device running macOS 10.11 or higher.