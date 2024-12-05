Key Takeaways The OpenWrt One Wi-Fi router is designed for advanced users seeking customization options at an affordable price.

The router is 'forever unbrickable,' with specs including DDR4 RAM, two Ethernet ports, USB host port, and NVMe SSD support.

Available for $68.42 to $89, the OpenWrt One can be purchased with or without a case.

Average customers don't really care about advanced customization options and want simplified access to settings. This is true for pretty much every type of product, including Wi-Fi routers. While most of the best-quality Wi-Fi routers are designed to make home networking simple and easy, the new OpenWrt One Wi-Fi router is purpose-built for those who want advanced features and a more open experience at an affordable price.

The new OpenWrt One Wi-Fi router is 'forever unbrickable'

The Software Freedom Conservancy (SFC) collaborated with Banana Pi to manufacture the OpenWrt One router. Aside from its super affordable price point, what makes it appealing is the fact that it'll never become unusable due to failure and corruption, and therefore, it's being labeled as "forever unbrickable" by SFC. The OpenWrt One comes with the OpenWrt OS preinstalled. However, thanks to its open nature, you're free to install the software of your choice, modify and repair it as you like without any issue.

OpenWrt One specs, price, and availability

The OpenWrt One router has 1 GiB DDR4 RAM, 128 MiB SPI NAND + 4 MiB SPI NOR flash, two Ethernet ports (2.5 GbE and 1 GbE), and a USB host port. In addition, it features M.2 2042 for NVMe SSD for enhanced data handling capability and a mikroBUS expansion header to ensure that you get to attach extension boards for additional functionality. The router support two different power methods: the PoE (Power over Ethernet) via the 2.5 GbE port for receiving both power and data through a single ethernet cable, while the 12V USB-PD allows you to use a standard 12V USB-C power adapter for powering the device.

As for the pricing, the OpenWrt One logic board is priced at $68.42, but for those who want a complete OpenWrt One with the case, it'll set you back $89. You can buy it right now from AliExpress.