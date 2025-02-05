The web browser is a very well defined and established piece of software with a very clear purpose, but despite that, companies keep trying to reinvent it. Alternatives like Vivaldi , Arc, or Opera GX offer pretty unique experiences that allow browsers to cater to different people and go beyond what the ever-popular Google Chrome offers.

Opera is clearly not tired of this, as in addition to its main browser, Opera GX, and Opera One, the company has just introduced Opera Air, yet another take on this common tool that brings some interesting twists. Opera Air is all about helping you relax and focus, which is a very interesting spin to put on a browser.

According to Opera, 58% of people feel stressed while browsing the web, and 83% want a browser that helps them feel better. But can any browser — and more specifically, Opera Air — really do that? I wanted to try it and find out.

A soothing visual experience

Small details make a difference

Setting up Opera Air for the first time, the vibe the browser is going for is immediately apparent. The setup process offers a handful of wallpapers to choose from which all evoke very relaxing vibes. All the options are natural, calm scenery, and some of the wallpapers are available as videos that also have very subtle motion, so it's clear that the browser wants to provide a calm and soothing environment to some extent.

Once you're in the browser itself, this idea becomes even more apparent. The whole UI emanates a sort of relaxing aura with icons and overall design elements that feel... soft. There's definitely something of a calming vibe to the whole experience, and I kind of like it. The wallpaper you choose also extends to the browser chrome (the portions of a browser window that aren't the webpage), but in a very soft way that doesn't feel obstructive or reduce readability. It all comes together quite nicely.

The only downside to me is that the browser doesn't seem to support dark mode, though I have to say I think the usual implementation of a dark mode may not feel as relaxing. I hope Opera does add a darker UI at some point, but maybe going for more of a gray aesthetic rather than nearly black would work better for what this browser is trying to achieve.

Boosts

Focus and relax while working