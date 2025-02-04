Summary Opera Air focuses on keeping users calm while browsing the web through science-based techniques.

Opera conducted a survey revealing that most people desire a browser that helps them relax and reduces stress.

Air introduces "Boosts," such as ambient sounds and binaural beats, along with a "Take a Break" feature to promote mindfulness.

Given how much work gets done in our browsers, it's odd that companies haven't capitalized on making their software as calming as possible. This is a shame because, if a recent survey from Opera is to be believed, we're in dire need of a browser that can soothe us during the frantic days. Well, given how Opera makes browsers, it decided to solve this problem itself with Opera Air, a new version that emphasizes calmness and relaxation while you browse.

The Opera Air browser helps keep your blood pressure down