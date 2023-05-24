Opera is taking the next step with AI, introducing Aria, a new browser AI that takes advantage of OpenAI's GPT technology. Aria is now available through the company's Opera One browser for desktop and is also available on the beta version of its browser for Android. Opera's browser is quite well known for being one of the best browsers available, but this new feature could really take it over the top.

According to Opera, the new browser AI will allow users to "enhance their creativity and productivity." The new AI is based on its own "Composer" infrastructure which harnesses the power of OpenAI's GPT. Opera states that Composer can be used for Aria to connect with other AI models too, which will allow it to expand its capabilities in the future. It's unclear when this will happen but Stefan Stjernelund, VP Product, Opera for Android states:

"With Aria, Opera users have a built-in way of tapping into the potential of generative AI today for free. This is also only the beginning, with many more capabilities still to come."

By doing this, the new AI is able to collaborate with a web browser user when used for "looking for information on the web, generating text or code or getting their product queries answered." Opera also states that Aria is "knowledgeable about Opera's entire database of support documentation," which means it can answer any questions you might have about its products or services.

Now, this isn't the first time that Opera has experimented with AI. Opera has utilized ChatGPT technology prior, with a sidebar on its desktop browser that offered access to AI prompts. It later released in early access, a new browser called Opera One, that featured a modular design to make browsing more intuitive, while also harnessing the power of AI through new tools and features. This browser looks quite fluid in use and will make its public debut later this year.

Aria is another piece of the puzzle for the company, and although it's just a chat interface for now, the company has big plans to integrate it even further when it comes to future versions. Those that are curious and would like to try it can access it by using Opera One, which is available in over 180 countries. Users can also test out the feature in the beta version of the browser for Android. Opera requests creating an account with the company in order to gain access to Aria.