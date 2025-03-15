Chrome has been my default browser for as long as I remember, but this doesn't mean that I think it has all the features of a perfect browser. In fact, I think that because of its dominance in the browser market, the app is actually lagging behind in some ways.

This became noticeable when I took Opera for a test drive to try out a certain feature. I soon realized that there are many convenient features in Opera that I wish Chrome would add.

9 A force dark mode feature

Dark mode without extensions