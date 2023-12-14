Key Takeaways Opera GX introduces a Panic Button to help users avoid being caught watching inappropriate material online by muting and pausing playback and opening SFW content.

Users can activate the Panic Button by pressing the F12 key and can choose which websites to display after activation from a list of popular options.

Unlike Chrome and Firefox, Opera GX has the Panic Button built into the browser, eliminating the need for third-party extensions and allowing users to enable it through the browser's settings.

Opera GX is one of the best browsers, especially if you're a gamer. But the company's focus is beyond gaming, which now appears more evident, with Opera GX getting a new "Panic Button" to prevent users from getting caught while watching erotic material on the web.

The Panic Button isn't an actual button on the web browser, however. Instead, users will have to press the F12 key on their keyboards to activate it. When activated, it will mute and pause playbacks from all tabs and open new windows consisting of SFW (Safe for Work) content, thus helping users avoid the risks of getting exposed by prying observers and unexpected drop-ins. Also, users will need to activate the "Early Bird" option first in the settings of the browser for the Panic Button to work. To deactivate the Panic Button and restore all tabs to their previous state, users need to press the F12 key again.

The Panic Button will be beneficial to a lot of people, especially those 36% who admitted to accessing inappropriate content while at school or work, in a survey conducted by Opera GX. If you're one of those users, you'll be in control over which websites the Opera GX browser will show after you hit the F12 key to activate the Panic Button. On top of letting users manually select sites as "safe", Opera GX offers a list of pre-installed popular websites, including YouTube and Wikipedia, which you can choose to automatically display on your browser tab after hitting the F12.

A feature similar to the Panic Button exists in Chrome and Firefox, though you'll need to install third-party extensions for that. You don't need them in Opera GX because the Panic Button is built into the browser, and you can enable it by going to opera://settings/panic_button_settings in the browser. Again, don't forget to activate the Early Bird option first.