Opera GX, the “gaming browser”, is coming to smartphones

It’s been some time since Opera launched Opera GX, a self-described “gaming” browser. It’s pretty much just the same thing as regular Opera, except with extra features to appease the enthusiast and gaming crowd. Some of the features that come with it are pretty much just gimmicks, such as its overall “true gamer” aesthetic and even RGB syncing with Razer Chroma RGB. Deep down, however, it has features that are actually useful. It comes with a CPU and RAM limiter that allows you to keep tabs on excessive resource usage while browsing, it comes with a built-in VPN and ad-blocker and integrates with services like Discord and Twitch. Now, this browser is also getting a smartphone release.

Opera GX Mobile was just announced by Opera, is currently in a beta stage, and comes with features like the GX Corner, which can allow you to see a game release calendar, getting the latest news in the gaming ecosystem, as well as deals and links to game sales. It also comes with the same “gamery” aesthetic that is commonplace in the desktop version of the browser, and “Flow”, a feature that allows you to send files, links, and photos from your phone to your PC and vice-versa, provided, of course, that you sync your PC with your smartphone. It also supports one-handed navigation with haptic feedback with a feature known as the Fast Action Button (FAB).

The browser is now available as a beta for both Android and iOS. The beta version is currently not available on either the App Store or Google Play, but users can get the app from Opera themselves by clicking the links below.

Get Opera GX Mobile on Android | Get Opera GX Mobile on iOS

Be mindful that iOS users will have to use TestFlight, Apple’s app for beta testers to try out beta-stage iOS apps, in order for the above link to work, so if you haven’t, make sure to download TestFlight on the App Store first.