We've seen many AI tools within browsers, but what about a browser that puts AI first? If you're on the hunt for a browser that claims to be the first agent app of its kind, Opera has something to show you. The company has announced the launch of Opera Neon, an agent browser that puts a huge emphasis on using AI to help you browse smarter.

Opera Neon brings AI-powered browsing to everyone