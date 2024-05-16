Key Takeaways Opera is optimizing its browser for Windows devices running Snapdragon X Elite chipsets to deliver lightning-fast AI performance.

The native Arm version of Opera is now available for download, but this is only an early-access version.

Windows on Arm laptops powered by Snapdragon X Elite processors are set to launch this month, promising superior CPU and AI performance.

Opera is one of the best browsers on Windows, but if it's an Arm device running Windows, you'll not get the best experience. But this will not be the case forever, as the company has announced that it's embracing Windows on Arm by making the browser fully optimized to run on Windows 11 devices powered by Snapdragon X Elite chipsets.

Opera's Arm-optimized Windows browser boasts blazing-fast AI performance

Image credit: Opera

Just like every other major player in the browser market, Opera is incorporating AI features into its browser. The company's latest AI effort is Aria, a ChatGPT-powered tool that helps you with a variety of things, from helping you look for information on the web to answering questions related to the company's products and services. There are more AI features that you can try, without worrying about their performance on Windows on Arm devices. That's because Opera has said that the native Arm version of its browser will deliver "lightning-fast AI performance". In other words, it'll be fully capable of leveraging the Snapdragon X Elite NPU to handle the AI operations.

When is the native Arm version of Opera coming to Windows?

The Windows on Arm-optimized Opera browser is available via the Opera Developer, which is an early-access version of the browser. So, if you have a Windows device running Snapdragon 8cx, you can give it a try, but since it's designed for devices running the Snapdragon X Elite, you'll not get the best performance.

Opera isn't the only popular web browser that has been optimized for Windows on Arm devices. In fact, the announcement is coming after browsers like Vivaldi, Brave, and Chrome already debuted as Arm native browsers for Windows. Now, with Opera joining the bandwagon, users just have more options.

Snapdragon X Elite laptops will launch this month

We won't have to wait for long in order to be able to see how Snapdragon X Elite laptops perform in real life. On May 20, Microsoft, Qualcomm, and other partners will unveil the first wave of laptops powered by Snapdragon X Elite processors. And according to Microsoft, the upcoming Windows on Arm laptops will beat the M3 MacBook Air in CPU and AI performance.