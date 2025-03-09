With Windows 10 support ending in October 2025, selecting your next operating system will be an important decision. However, switching to a new OS isn’t always smooth. It requires a learning curve and adjustments in workflow, and at times, you may need to deal with rival software to get the job done. While there is no shortage of Windows 10 alternatives, I highly recommend avoiding the options below.

Each of these OSes demands a unique skill set, hardware compatibility, and software ecosystem, and misjudging these factors can lead to a frustrating and potentially insecure setup.

4 macOS

Be prepared for frustrations