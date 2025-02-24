The end-of-support date for any major operating system is often met with pushback from loyal users and businesses that don't want to (or can't, for various reasons) upgrade to the next major version. In October 2025, the EOS date for Windows 10 will arrive, and anyone who wants ongoing updates after that will have to pay Microsoft for the privilege.

Plus, you'll lose updates and bug fixes for major packages like Microsoft 365, making it even more of a security risk to stay on W10. But you've got plenty of options to either upgrade or switch operating systems, and plenty of time to choose before October.

6 Bazzite

This immutable OS isn't just for gaming handhelds