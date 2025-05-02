When you finally get tired of your ISP router, one of the most-recommended replacements is making your own with a custom OPNsense firewall. This puts the power back in your hands, limits what your ISP can do to your connection, and gives you plenty of protection and features you've been missing all this time. But one of the awesome things about OPNsense isn't just that it's a powerful router, but that you can make it even better by installing other services as plugins. While there are plenty to go through, some of them I consider essential, and that's the ones here.

6 Zenarmor

One of the best IDS/IPS systems to keep your network safe