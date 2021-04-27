OPPO A53s 5G is now the cheapest 5G ready phone in India

A week ago Chinese OEM OPPO launched the OPPO A74 5G in India. The device featured Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 480 chip and the Snapdragon X51 modem-RF system at a starting price of ₹17,990, which earned it the title of the cheapest 5G phone in the region. But OPPO’s latest device robs the A74 5G of the title, as it offers 5G support at a starting price of just ₹14,990 (~$200). The new device, called the OPPO A53s 5G, features MediaTek’s Dimensity 700 chipset, up to 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of onboard storage. Read on to learn more about the latest 5G-ready phone from OPPO.

OPPO A53s 5G: Specifications

Specification OPPO A53s 5G Dimensions & Weight 164×75.7×8.4mm

189.6g Display 6.52-inch HD+ display

1600 x 720 pixels

89% screen-to-body ratio SoC MediaTek Dimensity 700

Mali-G57 GPU RAM & Storage 6GB+128GB

8GB+128GB Battery & Charging 5,000mAh battery Security Side-mounted fingerprint scanner Rear Camera(s) Primary: 13MP f/2.2 main camera

13MP f/2.2 main camera Secondary: 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor

2MP f/2.4 depth sensor Tertiary: 2MP f/2.4 macro camera Front Camera(s) 8MP f/2.0 Port(s) USB Type-C Connectivity 5G

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5 Software ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11

While the OPPO A53s 5G is a successor to the OPPO A53 5G from last year, it features a design similar to the recently launched OPPO A74 5G. It features a rectangular camera module on the back, which houses a triple camera setup, a notched display over on the front, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The device packs a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and an 89% screen-to-body ratio.

The new OPPO A53s 5G is powered by MediaTek’s budget-friendly Dimensity 700 chip, which features a Mali-G57 GPU. The SoC is paired with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. As mentioned earlier, the phone packs a rear-facing triple camera setup, which consists of a 13MP primary camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. Over on the front, it has an 8MP selfie shooter that is housed within a waterdrop-style notch.

The phone packs a massive 5,000mAh battery, which is rated for 37.8 hours of talk time and 17.7 hours of video playback on a single charge. On the software front, the device runs ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11 out of the box. The Android skin offers a host of unique features, like Idle Time Optimizer, Private Safe, App Lock, Screencast Privacy Shield, and more. You can learn more about the software features in our in-depth ColorOS 11 review.

Pricing & Availability

The OPPO A53s 5G will go on sale in India on May 2nd at 12 noon via Flipkart. It will be available in two colorways — Crystal Blue and Ink Black — priced at ₹14,990 for the 6GB + 128GB variant and ₹16,990 for the 8GB + 128GB variant.