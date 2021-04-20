The OPPO A74 5G is OPPO’s cheapest 5G phone in India

Just a day after launching the budget-friendly OPPO A54 in India, OPPO has launched another device in the region. The latest phone from the company, called OPPO A74 5G, is an affordable 5G device featuring Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 480 SoC, a 90Hz FHD+ display, a massive 5,000mAh battery, and a triple camera setup on the back. Here’s everything you need to know about the new affordable 5G device from the Chinese OEM:

OPPO A74 5G: Specifications

Specification OPPO A74 5G Dimensions & Weight 162.9 x 74.7 x 8.4mm

188g Display 6.48″ FHD+ punch-hole LCD

2400 x 1080p; 405 PPI

90Hz refresh rate

180Hz touch sampling rate

480nits

4096 brightness levels

90.5% screen-to-body ratio SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 8nm 2x ARM Cortex-A76 @2.0GHz 6x ARM Cortex-A55 @1.8GHz Adreno 619

RAM & Storage 6GB + 128GB

microSD card slot for expansion Battery & Charging 5,000mAh

18W wired fast charging Security Side-mounted fingerprint scanner Rear Camera(s) 48MP main camera

2MP depth sensor

2MP macro camera Front Camera(s) 8MP Port(s) USB Type-C

3.5mm headphone jack Connectivity 5G (SA/NSA)

Wi-Fi 802.11ac

Bluetooth 5.1

GPS Software ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11

The OPPO A74 5G shares its design with the recently launched OPPO A54, with the rear-facing camera module being the only obvious difference between the two. However, the new device offers a better selection of hardware. The phone features a 6.48-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a hole-punch cutout in the top left corner for the selfie camera. The display has a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, giving it a pixel density of 405PPI. It’s a 90Hz refresh rate panel that offers a 180Hz touch sampling rate, 480nits of peak brightness with 4096 brightness levels, and a 90.5% screen-to-body ratio.

Over on the back, it features a large rectangular camera module in the top left corner that houses three camera sensors and a flash. The phone features OPPO branding on the opposite edge of the back panel, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner on the right edge, and a volume rocker on the left edge. The USB Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone hack and speaker grille can be found on the bottom edge.

The OPPO A74 5G is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 480 5G chip, which is an octa-core chip built on an 8nm process. The SoC includes two ARM Cortex-A76 cores clocked at 2.0GHz and six ARM Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 1.8GHz. For graphics-intensive tasks, the SoC packs an Adreno 619 GPU. The chip also features the Snapdragon X51 modem-RF system for 5G connectivity. OPPO has paired the Snapdragon 480 on the device with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which can be expanded further using the included microSD card slot.

In the camera department, the OPPO A74 5G offers a 48MP main camera on the back, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. Over on the front, it has a single 8MP selfie shooter. The hardware is backed by a massive 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging using the included charger. On the software front, the device runs ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11 out of the box. The Android skin offers a host of unique features, like Idle Time Optimizer, Private Safe, App Lock, Screencast Privacy Shield, and more. You can learn more about the software features in our in-depth ColorOS 11 review.

Pricing & Availability

The OPPO A74 5G is priced at ₹17,990 (~$240), and it will go on sale in India starting April 26th. The device will be available in two colorways — Fluid Black and Fantastic Purple — via Amazon.in and all major offline retailers in the country. If you choose to purchase the device through Amazon, you’ll be eligible for a 10% instant discount if you use credit or debit cards from select banks. Buyers will also be able to get their hands on the OPPO Enco W11 TWS earphones, OPPO Band, and OPPO W31 at a discounted price of ₹1,299, ₹2,499, and ₹2,499 with the phone. Interested buyers will also get the option of purchasing a two-year extended warranty with the device.