OPPO announces Android 11 betas for OPPO A5 2020 and OPPO A9 2020

Over the last few weeks, OPPO has rolled out ColorOS 11 stable updates for a couple of its devices. These include the OPPO Reno 10x Zoom, the Reno 2 F, Reno 2 Z, A91, and the F15. The company has also rolled out Android 11 betas for a handful of devices, including the Reno 2, the Reno Z, and the A73 5G. The company has now announced the Android 11 open beta program for two more devices — the OPPO A5 2020 and the A9 2020.

The first batch of the ColorOS 11 beta update for the OPPO A5 2020 and the OPPO A9 2020 is now live in India and Indonesia, with more regions to follow in the coming weeks. Interested users can enroll their device in the Android 11 beta program through the Software Update Application channel.

To enroll in the beta program, head to the Software Update section in the device settings. There, tap on the gear icon in the top right corner and select the Trial Version option. After that, tap on Beta, fill in your details and then hit the Apply Now button. Once OPPO accepts your application, you’ll receive the ColorOS 11 beta OTA update on your phone. Do note that the beta program has a limited number of seats, so your application may not be accepted.

ColorOS 11 brings a ton of new features to OPPO devices, along with all the new changes Google introduced with Android 11. The software update features new theming options, Always-on Display improvements, an updated default launcher, Google Lens integration in the Smart Sidebar, and more. You can read more about these changes by following this link.

As with all beta releases, ColorOS 11 beta for the OPPO A5 2020 and OPPO A9 2020 may be a bit buggy. In case you spot any bugs or have suggestions, you can share your feedback with the development team using the Feedback app. For more information about the beta updates, check OPPO’s official announcement post for the A5 2020 here and for the A9 2020 here.