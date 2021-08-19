OPPO’s new camera sensors promise better colors, continuous zoom, and more stability

OPPO today hosted the Future Imaging Technology Launch Event in Shenzhen, where it showcased several new camera innovations. The company gave us a closer look at its third-gen under-display camera solution, which it had teased earlier this month, along with a new RGBW sensor, an 85-200mm continuous optical zoom camera, and a five-axis OIS solution. Here’s a brief overview of all of OPPO’s new camera innovations:

Next-gen RGBW sensor

OPPO’s next-gen RGBW sensor promises significant improvements to light sensitivity as it features additional white sub-pixels, DTI technology, and OPPO’s home-brewed 4-in-1 pixel algorithm. Thanks to these improvements, the new RGBW sensor captures 60% more light than previous sensors and achieves up to 35% noise reduction to deliver clearer and brighter images in low lighting conditions.

OPPO claims that the new sensor is “made using advanced manufacturing and processing technology, increasing the level of computing power needed to execute complex algorithms and maximizing the amount of data extracted via the sensor’s white pixels.” In addition, the company’s proprietary 4-in-1 pixel algorithm boosts the sensor’s color performance, preventing issues like color inaccuracy and moiré patterns, and the DTI pixel isolation technology prevents sub-pixel crosstalk and improves image quality.

The next-gen RGBW sensor will make an appearance on upcoming OPPO products starting Q4 2021.

85-200mm Continuous Optical Zoom camera

OPPO’s new 85-200mm continuous optical zoom camera module uses a combination of glass and plastic lenses to offer smooth optical zoom. The module features two ultra-thin, high-precision aspheric glass lenses to boost optical effects, such as minimizing stray light. It also features a tunnel magnetoresistance sensor (TMR sensor) that ensures more stable and precise movement of the lenses within the module. Additionally, the module includes an upgraded guiding shaft motor that increases the dynamic tilt at which the lens system can be moved, thereby offering continuous optical zoom at higher magnification.

The aforementioned innovations support continuous optical zoom at equivalent focal lengths between 85-200mm, offering a smooth transition throughout the zoom range. The upgrades also help the module avoid common issues like jumping, white balance inaccuracy, and color bias that plague conventional multi-camera zoom systems on smartphones.

Five-axis OIS

OPPO’s new five-axis Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) allows the camera system to receive movement data from the gyroscope and use it to offer better stability. The data is passed onto the two moveable components of the module — the lens and the image sensor — which are driven by ball-bearing motors and shape memory alloys, respectively.

In cases where the movement is relatively minor, the system uses lens-shift OIS (X and Y-axis shifting) for stabilization. But when the amplitude of movement is large, the system also utilizes sensor-shift OIS (X and Y-axis shifting, and rolling) along with algorithm compensation for stabilization. This system allows for a maximum stabilization angle of ±3°, which is three times more than traditional OIS technologies found on other devices. In addition, OPPO’s proprietary algorithm for night-time or motion shots can further improve stability, clarity, and color performance, increasing the vibration compensation by up to 65%.

OPPO’s five-axis OIS system will make an appearance on commercial products starting Q1 2022.

Proprietary under-screen camera algorithms

Earlier this month, OPPO showcased its third-gen under-display camera solution. Today, the company highlighted new algorithms to support the under-screen camera. These algorithms will help with diffraction reduction, anti-condensation, HDR, and AWB, to optimize the images clicked using the new under-display camera.

Thanks to these proprietary algorithms, OPPO’s third-gen under-display camera solution will be capable of delivering better results, allowing users to capture clearer, more natural-looking selfies. You can learn more about OPPO’s third-gen under-display camera solution by following the link above.