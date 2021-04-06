Here’s when your OPPO phone is expected to get ColorOS 11 (Updated April 2021)

After rolling out ColorOS 11 Beta and stable updates to the OPPO F15, Reno 2 Z, Reno 2 F, Reno 10x Zoom, and others last month, OPPO has now shared a timeframe for the next batch of phones that will receive the latest version of ColorOS this month. Check out the below lists to see if your device is scheduled to get the new update.

The following phones are scheduled to receive the stable ColorOS 11 update based on Android 11 this month. Many of these devices already had a beta program available for them for the past few weeks. For example, OPPO opened up an Android 11 beta for the Reno 2 Z in India just last month.

April 9, 2021 OPPO A9 (Indonesia)

April 14, 2021 OPPO Reno 2 Z (India)

April 21, 2021 OPPO Reno 2 (India, Malaysia, Thailand, Pakistan, Myanmar, Indonesia, Vietnam, the Phillippines, Cambodia)



OPPO will also open up a ColorOS 11 beta for several new mid-range and budget smartphones, allowing users to try out the new software and point out bugs ahead of the public release. These are the devices that will receive a ColorOS 11 Beta in the coming weeks.

April 13, 2021 Reno Z (Saudi Arabia, UAE)

April 14, 2021 OPPO A5 2020 (India, Indonesia) OPPO A9 2020 (India, Indonesia) OPPO A73 5G (Australia, Saudi Arabia, UAE)

April 27, 2021 OPPO A53 (India, Indonesia)



Finally, OPPO has also shared details about its ongoing ColorOS 11 stable rollout for the European and EEA region OPPO phones. The company is currently rolling out a stable ColorOS 11 update to the OPPO Find X2 series, Reno 4, Reno 4 series, Reno 3, Reno 3 Pro, A72, and A52. Meanwhile, the rollout for the Reno 2 will kick off on April 21.

ColorOS 11 is the latest version of OPPO custom skin and offers many exciting features and improvements. Some of the main highlights include a new dark mode, improved Always On Display mode, three-finger translation with Google Lens, Super Power Saving mode, Flex Drop, Ringtone maker, and a whole lot more. Check out our in-depth review of ColorOS 11 to learn more about the new software.