OPPO shares ColorOS 12 beta release timeline for several devices

After unveiling ColorOS 12 in China last month, OPPO started rolling out the first beta release of the software to Find X3 Pro users in Indonesia and Malaysia last week. But, at the time, the company didn’t share a release timeline for other devices and said that it would share more info during an online event today. As promised, OPPO has now revealed the ColorOS 12 beta release timeline for several of its devices.

ColorOS 12 beta based on Android 12 release timeline

During its ColorOS 12 event today, OPPO shared the following ColorOS 12 beta rollout timeline:

Rollout period Devices October 2021 Find X3 Pro 5G November 2021 Find X2 Pro

Find X2 Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition

Find X2

Reno 6 Pro 5G

Reno 6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition

Reno 6 5G December 2021 Reno 6

Reno 5

Reno 5 Marvel Edition

Reno 6 Z 5G

Reno 5 Pro 5G

Reno 5 Pro

F19 Pro+

A74 5G

A73 5G H1 2022 Find X3 Lite 5G

Find X3 Neo 5G

Find X2 Neo

Find X2 Lite

Reno 10X Zoom

Reno 5 5G

Reno 5 F

Reno 5 Lite

Reno 5 Z 5G

Reno 4 Pro 5G

Reno 4 F

Reno 4 Lite

Reno 4 Z 5G

Reno 4 Pro

Reno 4

Reno 4 Mo Salah Edition

Reno 3 Pro 5G

Reno 3 Pro

Reno 3

Reno 5 A

F19 Pro

F17 Pro

A94 5G

A94

A93

A54 5G

A53s 5G H2 2022 F17

F19s

F19

A74

A53

A53s

A16s

The company notes that the timeline mentioned above refers to the start time of the rollout. Since OPPO will release the ColorOS 12 beta in batches, some users might not receive the update in the period mentioned above. In addition, OPPO clarifies that the rollout timeline doesn’t apply to carrier-exclusive models.

If you have an eligible device, you can join the ColorOS 12 beta program by following the steps outlined in the image attached above.