OPPO shares ColorOS 12 beta release timeline for several devices
After unveiling ColorOS 12 in China last month, OPPO started rolling out the first beta release of the software to Find X3 Pro users in Indonesia and Malaysia last week. But, at the time, the company didn’t share a release timeline for other devices and said that it would share more info during an online event today. As promised, OPPO has now revealed the ColorOS 12 beta release timeline for several of its devices.
ColorOS 12 beta based on Android 12 release timeline
During its ColorOS 12 event today, OPPO shared the following ColorOS 12 beta rollout timeline:
|Rollout period
|Devices
|October 2021
|Find X3 Pro 5G
|November 2021
|December 2021
|H1 2022
|H2 2022
The company notes that the timeline mentioned above refers to the start time of the rollout. Since OPPO will release the ColorOS 12 beta in batches, some users might not receive the update in the period mentioned above. In addition, OPPO clarifies that the rollout timeline doesn’t apply to carrier-exclusive models.
If you have an eligible device, you can join the ColorOS 12 beta program by following the steps outlined in the image attached above.