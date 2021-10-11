OPPO shares ColorOS 12 beta release timeline for several devices
After unveiling ColorOS 12 in China last month, OPPO started rolling out the first beta release of the software to Find X3 Pro users in Indonesia and Malaysia last week. But, at the time, the company didn’t share a release timeline for other devices and said that it would share more info during an online event today. As promised, OPPO has now revealed the ColorOS 12 beta release timeline for several of its devices.

ColorOS 12 beta based on Android 12 release timeline

During its ColorOS 12 event today, OPPO shared the following ColorOS 12 beta rollout timeline:

Rollout periodDevices
October 2021Find X3 Pro 5G
November 2021
  • Find X2 Pro
  • Find X2 Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition
  • Find X2
  • Reno 6 Pro 5G
  • Reno 6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition
  • Reno 6 5G
December 2021
  • Reno 6
  • Reno 5
  • Reno 5 Marvel Edition
  • Reno 6 Z 5G
  • Reno 5 Pro 5G
  • Reno 5 Pro
  • F19 Pro+
  • A74 5G
  • A73 5G
H1 2022
  • Find X3 Lite 5G
  • Find X3 Neo 5G
  • Find X2 Neo
  • Find X2 Lite
  • Reno 10X Zoom
  • Reno 5 5G
  • Reno 5 F
  • Reno 5 Lite
  • Reno 5 Z 5G
  • Reno 4 Pro 5G
  • Reno 5 5G
  • Reno 4 F
  • Reno 4 Lite
  • Reno 4 Z 5G
  • Reno 4 Pro
  • Reno 4
  • Reno 4 Mo Salah Edition
  • Reno 3 Pro 5G
  • Reno 3 Pro
  • Reno 3
  • Reno 5 A
  • F19 Pro
  • F17 Pro
  • A94 5G
  • A94
  • A93
  • A54 5G
  • A53s 5G
H2 2022
  • F17
  • F19s
  • F19
  • A74
  • A53
  • A53s
  • A16s

The company notes that the timeline mentioned above refers to the start time of the rollout. Since OPPO will release the ColorOS 12 beta in batches, some users might not receive the update in the period mentioned above. In addition, OPPO clarifies that the rollout timeline doesn’t apply to carrier-exclusive models.

ColorOS 12 beta program join method

If you have an eligible device, you can join the ColorOS 12 beta program by following the steps outlined in the image attached above.

