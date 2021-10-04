OPPO’s first ColorOS 12 beta with Android 12 rolls out for the Find X3 Pro

OPPO has been working on ColorOS 12 for several months now. The company first rolled out an Android 12 beta build for the Find X3 Pro shortly after Google dropped the first Android 12 beta at I/O 2021. But that build did not come with ColorOS 12. Early last month, OPPO gave us a sneak peek at all the new wallpapers coming in ColorOS 12. The company then officially unveiled the software in China and highlighted all the visual upgrades and features included in the release. Now that Google has officially announced Android 12, OPPO is also rolling out the first ColorOS 12 beta update for the Find X3 Pro.

The new ColorOS 12 beta build for the OPPO Find X3 Pro will let users experience the new features ahead of the stable rollout. The update is currently rolling out to Find X3 Pro users in Indonesia and Malaysia. OPPO hasn’t shared any plans for a wider rollout at the moment, but we’ll make sure to let you know as soon as it’s available in more regions.

ColorOS 12 beta for the Find X3 Pro includes the new features OPPO showcased last month, including several visual upgrades, new features like FlexDrop and Smart Sidebar 2.0, performance improvements, and new privacy and security features. Although OPPO hasn’t shared a detailed changelog for the update, the company plans to announce more details at an online event on October 11 at 9 AM GMT.

OPPO plans to release ColorOS 12 to over 110 devices, covering more than 150 million users globally. This will make ColorOS 12 the fastest and widest-reaching update in the company’s history. OPPO plans to share details about the international rollout timeline at the upcoming event.

It’s worth noting that OPPO has already shared a release timeline for ColorOS 12 in China. According to that timeline, the OPPO Find X3 Pro Photographer Edition will be the first device to receive the update. The remaining devices in the Find X3 series, along with the OnePlus 9 series, will receive the update sometime this month. For additional details about the update and rollout, check out our previous coverage.