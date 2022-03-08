Here are the OPPO phones scheduled to receive ColorOS 12 in March 2022

Last month OPPO opened up the ColorOS 12 beta program for a bunch of new devices, including the OPPO F19 Pro, OPPO F17 Pro, and Reno 4. Now OPPO has detailed the next batch of phones scheduled to receive ColorOS 12 in March 2022.

OPPO plans to extend the latest version of its custom skin to many more phones this month. The company will kick off the ColorOS 12 beta program for the OPPO A53s 5G next week, followed by the Reno 4 Z 5G and Reno 7 Pro 5G. The beta program will allow users to try out an early version of ColorOS 12 based on Android 12 ahead of the public release. More details, including instructions for enrolling your device into the beta program, will be posted on OPPO Community forums, so keep an eye out.

The following OPPO phones are scheduled to receive a beta version of ColorOS 12:

March 15, 2022 OPPO A53s 5G (India)

March 16, 2022 OPPO Reno 4 Z 5G (Thailand, the Philippines)

March 29 OPPO Reno 7 Pro 5G (India)



OPPO has also shared the list of phones that will receive a stable ColorOS 12 update in March. As per OPPO’s announcement, the stable update will start rolling out to select OPPO phones in India, Indonesia, Thailand, and the UAE from March 24 onwards.

March 24, 2022 OPPO Reno 4 Pro 5G (Thailand)

March 29, 2022 OPPO Reno 5 F (Indonesia) OPPO Reno 4 F (Indonesia) OPPO F19 Pro (India) OPPO F17 Pro (India) OPPO A94 (the UAE) OPPO A93 (the UAE)

March 31, 2022 OPPO Reno 4 Pro (India, Indonesia) OPPO Reno 4 (Indonesia)



Hands-on with ColorOS 12 based on Android 12: Here’s everything new in the latest update for OPPO smartphones

ColorOS 12 brings tons of new features and improvements, including a new wallpaper-based theming system, Screen Translate, Background Stream Canvas AOD, Android 12’s Privacy Dashboard, camera and microphone indicators, and much more. Check out our hands-on of ColorOS 12 to learn more about new features and changes.

Source: OPPO Community