Oppo’s ColorOS 13 brings an Aquamorphic design and several new features

At the OnePlus 10T launch event earlier this month, OnePlus unveiled OxygenOS 13 — the latest version of its custom Android skin based on Android 13. Now, Oppo has lifted the covers off ColorOS 13, which is pretty much the same as OnePlus’ Android 13 skin.

New features in ColorOS 13

Like OxygenOS 13, ColorOS 13 adopts a new Aquamorphic Design, offering fluid, vibrant, and inclusive UI and animations inspired by the way water acts in nature. It consists of a new system theme palette based on the changing color of light between sunrise and sunset at sea level, an updated font with improved readability, and a card-style layout that displays information in a clear and visually-friendly order.

Oppo’s latest custom Android skin also brings new intuitive animations to the table that offer softer, more natural, and realistic interaction effects. It is powered by an updated Quantum Animation Engine that delivers precise feedback when interacting with the UI. Furthermore, ColorOS 13 includes a new Shadow-Reflective Clock widget that accurately shows the flow of time, new inclusive illustrations, a dedicated IoT device control module, and media playback controls in the updated Control Center.

ColorOS 13 also brings new features to enhance the multitasking experience, including Multi-Screen Connect support for the Oppo Pad Air, a new Meeting Assistant that ensures users get a stable network connection and fewer distractions during meetings, and support for a new sidebar shortcut to take meeting notes.

The multitasking improvements also include better Home Screen Management features that allow users to quickly access the information they need, including a Global Search banner, Large Folder support, and new Home Screen widgets.

Oppo has also updated the Smart Always-On Display (AOD) functionality in ColorOS 13. It now lets users control apps and check additional information without unlocking the screen, and it also offers native Spotify integration. ColorOS 13 further brings new wallpapers to help users easily track smartphone usage, Adaptive Layout support for large-screen devices, and Split Screen support.

ColorOS 13 also brings new privacy and security features to the table, including an Auto Pixelate option that can recognize and blur profile photos and names in chat screenshots. ColorOS’ Private Safe feature has also been improved with an updated UI, and it now encrypts your data using the widely-used Advanced Encryption Standard (AES).

In addition to highlighting the new ColorOS 13 features, Oppo also shared some details about the software support commitment for its wide range of devices. The company now promises three major Android OS upgrades and four years of regular security patches for its flagship Find X series devices. On the other hand, the affordable Oppo Reno, F, and K series devices will receive two major Android OS upgrades and three years of security updates. Lastly, the budget-friendly Oppo A series will receive one major Android OS upgrade and three years of security updates.

ColorOS 13 Rollout Schedule

Oppo has shared a tentative ColorOS 13 rollout schedule for its portfolio of devices. If all goes to plan, the Find X5 and Find X5 Pro should receive stable ColorOS 13 before the end of this month. The Find X3 Pro and Reno 8 Pro 5G should receive the update next month, followed by the Reno 8, Reno 7 Pro, Reno 7 5G, Reno 7, Reno 6 5G, Oppo F21 Pro, Oppo F19 Pro Plus, Oppo K10, and Oppo A96 in October.

During the second round of the ColorOS 13 rollout in November and December, Oppo will release the update for 33 models. It will be followed by a third round in the first half of 2023, during which the update should reach 25 more devices.

To learn more about Oppo’s latest Android skin and everything it brings to the table, check out our hands-on preview of the ColorOS 13 beta running on the Find X5 Pro.

What do you think of all the new features that ColorOS 13 brings to the table? Did you spot any new features that might come in handy in your day-to-day use? Let us know in the comments section below.