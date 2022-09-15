Oppo starts rolling out stable ColorOS 13 to the Find X5 & Find X5 Pro in select regions

Oppo showcased the latest version of its custom Android skin, ColorOS 13, this August. Shortly thereafter, the company rolled out beta builds of the software to its flagship Find X5 and Find X5 Pro, giving users a chance to experience Android 13 ahead of the stable rollout. If you haven’t had the opportunity to try out the ColorOS 13 beta release on your Find X5 or Find X5 Pro, you’d be glad to know that Oppo is now finally rolling it out on the stable channel in a few regions.

The stable ColorOS 13 update for the Oppo Find X5 and Find X5 Pro will roll out in select regions starting today. The update will initially be available for the Find X5 in the U.A.E. and France, but it should roll out in other regions over the coming weeks. As for the Find X5 Pro, users in Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, France, and Australia will receive the update starting today, with a wider rollout to follow in the coming weeks. If you missed our hands-on preview of ColorOS 13, here’s a quick refresher of all that’s new in Oppo’s latest software release.

ColorOS 13 is based on Android 13, and, as such, it packs all the new features Google introduced in the latest version of Android. While it doesn’t come with some of the Pixel-exclusive features, Oppo has packed a few additional features to release. These include an Aquamorphic design with fluid animations, a Shadow-Reflective Clock widget, a dedicated IoT device control module, media playback controls for the updated Control Center, a Meeting Assistant, and several multitasking improvements.

Furthermore, ColorOS 13 also brings better Home Screen Management features like a Global Search banner, Large Folder support, and new Home Screen widgets. Oppo has also updated the smart Always-on Display (AOD) functionality in the release, and it now lets you control apps and check additional information without unlocking the screen.

Have you received the stable ColorOS 13 update on your Find X5 or Find X5 Pro? What do you like or dislike about the update? Let us know in the comments section below.