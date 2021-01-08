OPPO details its stable ColorOS 11 update schedule for January 2021

OPPO unveiled the latest version of its custom skin, ColorOS 11, four months ago. Although the beta version of ColorOS 11 is already available for several OPPO devices to try out, the stable version is only available for only a handful of devices such as the OPPO Find X2 series, F17 Pro, and Reno 4 series. But that should change soon as the company is planning to expand the stable rollout to more OPPO smartphones in the coming weeks.

If you have been wondering when your OPPO phone will receive the stable ColorOS 11 update, we have some good news. OPPO has just shared a timeframe for the next batch of smartphones that will be receiving the stable ColorOS 11 update in the coming days. The update will be based on Android 11 and will be rolling out to OPPO smartphones in India, Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines, and Australia.

These are the phones scheduled to receive the stable ColorOS 11 update this month.

January 6, 2021 OPPO Reno 4 Z 5G (Australia)

January 8, 2021 OPPO F11 OPPO F11 Pro OPPO F11 Pro Marvels Avengers Limited Edition (India, Indonesia)

January 15, 2021 OPPO A9 (India)



Besides sharing a timeline for the stable rollout, OPPO has also shared the list of devices that will be receiving a ColorOS 11 beta in January. As per OPPO’s timeline, the following devices are scheduled to receive a beta update:

January 26, 2021 OPPO Reno 2 F (India) OPPO Reno 10x Zoom (India, Indonesia)

January 29, 2021 OPPO F15 (India)



ColorOS 11 is a big upgrade over ColorOS 7 and brings along a host of new features and improvements to the table. One of the major highlights of the new version includes an improved dark mode, three-finger translation with Google Lens, new theming options, improvements to Always on Display, FlexDrop, Super Power Saving Mode, Ringtone Maker, and a whole lot more. For more information, you can read our in-depth review of ColorOS 11 here.