OPPO Enco X2 leaked render reveals design and Dynaudio collaboration

Besides smartphones, OPPO also makes some of the best wireless earphones. Last year, we had the opportunity to review the company’s flagship TWS OPPO Enco X and were quite impressed with its overall performance. With fantastic ANC performance and great sound quality, the earbuds gave premium TWS such as the Apple AirPods Pro and Huawei FreeBuds Pro a run for their money. OPPO is now gearing up to unveil a direct successor the Enco X and a new leak has given us our first look at the upcoming earphones’ design.

According to known tipster IceUniverse, OPPO’s next flagship earphones will be called Enco X2. The tipster has also shared a render of the Enco X2, giving us our first look at the earphones’ design. As you can see, the Enco X2 doesn’t seem to look radically different from its predecessor in terms of the overall design. The earbuds still come inside a cobblestone case but it’s unclear whether it has a glossy finish or matte finish. OPPO has once again teamed up with Danish audio company Dynaudio and their logo is prominently featured on earbuds and the case.

The leak didn’t shed any light on possible features or specifications of the OPPO Enco X2. But in any case, we expect the Enco X2 to offer improved sound quality and ANC performance over their predecessor. We’re also hoping to see some improvements in battery life and charging speed.

OPPO Enco X Review – True Wireless Earbuds with fantastic noise cancelling

We don’t know when OPPO plans to launch the Enco X2. But considering the Enco X2 came out all the way back in October 2020, the official launch shouldn’t be that far off. As always, the earphones will likely launch first in China before making their way to other markets.

Are you looking forward to the OPPO Enco X2? Let us know in the comments below.