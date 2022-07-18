OPPO Enco X2 Review: One of the best TWS earbuds out there

OPPO has introduced a range of truly wireless earbuds over the years, many of which stand out with exceptional audio quality. The Enco X2 is the company’s new flagship pair of TWS earbuds which I think ups the ante and further improves upon the already great Enco X from last year. The dual coaxial speakers with 11mm dynamic drivers paired with 6mm planar diaphragm drivers do good service in the audio department by delivering an enjoyable listening experience.

The Enco X2’s balanced sound signature, effective active-noise canceling, great microphone, and fantastic battery life have made these earbuds my go-to pair for music. I have no qualms in recommending the Enco X2 earbuds, especially for its ₹10,999 (roughly $140) asking price in India. If you’re interested in buying these earbuds then I’ve got some more details in my review of the OPPO Enco X2 below along with a couple of other things that you may want to know before making a purchase decision.

OPPO Enco X2 Review: Specifications

Specification OPPO Enco X2 Colors White and Black Driver 11mm dynamic driver + 6mm planar diaphragm Speaker sensitivity 118dB @1kHz Frequency response range 20Hz ~ 40kHz Noise cancellation depth 45dB Bluetooth codec LHDC/LDAC/AAC/SBC Bluetooth version Bluetooth 5.2 Effective Bluetooth range 10m Battery capacity 57mAh (earbud)/566mAh (charging case) Port(s) USB Type-C IP Rating IP54 Weight Earbuds: 4.7 grams each

Charging case: 47 grams

Combined weight: 56.4 grams

Pricing and Availability

The OPPO Enco X2 is priced at ₹10,999 in India. These earbuds are also available for €199 in the global market.

The OPPO Enco X2 first debuted alongside the Find X5 series earlier this year. The company has now launched them in India alongside the new Reno 8 series smartphones. The Enco X2 comes in Black and White color options and is available to purchase for €199 in the global market. The company has launched the Enco X2 earbuds for ₹10,999 in India, making them relatively cheaper than a lot of other high-end TWS earbuds such as those from Samsung and Apple.

Design and Comfort

The OPPO Enco X2 earbuds look a lot like Apple AirPods.

The charging case is easier to carry around thanks to its slim, pebble-like form factor.

The earbuds fit snug in your ears, which makes them good for workouts.

The OPPO Enco X2 — just like the last year’s Enco X earbuds — mimics the look of Apple AirPods. The glossy white variant with a short stem and a dual-tone finish does have a little bit of personality, but there’s nothing new here, really. The earbuds themselves get an in-ear design with rubber tips for a tight and comfortable fit. OPPO bundles a variety of ear tips to help you find the right fit. The medium size tips worked best for me, but I encourage you to try all of them at least once to see which one suits you better. The company says the earbuds adopt an antibacterial design with earwax prevention, meaning it can prevent the earwax from blocking the speaker outlets. The earbuds also have an inorganic ion antibacterial coating to inhibit bacterial growth, though we are obviously not in a position to test this claim.

Both the earbuds and the case are made out of plastic, but they don’t particularly feel cheap. The charging case itself is small and has a pebble-like design with rounded corners. There’s a small OPPO branding on top of the case along with a more prominent Dynaudio logo at the back to highlight the collaboration with the Danish speaker manufacturer. There’s a USB Type-C port at the bottom along with a battery charging indicator, with another indicator inside the case. The lid itself feels sturdy and closes with a satisfying snap, securing the earbuds in place.

Each earbud weighs 4.7 grams and the combined weight with the case comes out to 56.4 grams, so I’d say they’re very easy to carry around. The Enco X2 earbuds carry an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance, so you don’t have to worry about damaging these earbuds by wearing them in rain or while working out. I tried the Enco X2 during my morning runs and they managed to stay in my ears throughout the run without making me conscious about accidentally dropping them. The ANC also did a pretty good job of canceling out most of the ambient noise during my runs, but more on that in the sections below.

The Enco X2 earbuds carry an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance.

Connectivity and Features

The OPPO Enco X2 uses Bluetooth 5.2 and offers a 10m range for wireless connection.

Bluetooth codec support includes LHDC, LDAC, AAC, and SBC.

The Enco X2 offers a ton of features including ANC, transparency mode, dual-device connection, intuitive “squeeze” controls, and more.

The OPPO Enco X2 uses Bluetooth 5.2 for binaural low-latency Bluetooth transmission on both Android and iOS devices. The earbuds have a 10-meter range for wireless connection and they had no issues staying connected even as I walked away from the phone. I found the connection to be rather impressive as the Enco X2 stayed connected even as I walked around my apartment with the phone resting in my room. The Enco X2 doesn’t demand a dedicated app when paired with an OPPO device. Those with non-OPPO Android and iOS devices, however, will have to download and install the HeyMelody app to take full advantage of all the features these earbuds have to offer.

Bluetooth codec support includes LHDC, LDAC, AAC, and SBC, so I’d say the Enco X2 is quite versatile. The earbuds defaulted to LHDC on the Reno 8 Pro (provided you enable the HD audio setting) whereas the Galaxy S22 used LDAC. I also tested the Enco X2 with an iPhone 12 and it sounds great with AAC too. So you don’t necessarily need a premium device with the best codec support to enjoy the Enco X2. But of course, the more, the merrier.

The Enco X2 supports LHDC, LDAC, AAC, and SBC codecs, so they're quite versatile.

All the earbuds’ functions can be accessed via the Bluetooth settings page or the HeyMelody app depending on which phone you have. You’ll find things like the ANC intensity toggles, Dynaudio EQ sound profiles, and more within this app. Notably, you can also enable the dual-device connection or remap the “squeeze” controls from this page. Additionally, there’s also a Game mode which brings the latency down to 94ms during gaming.

Some additional features like personalized noise cancellation and ‘Golden sound’ further improve the overall experience in the audio department. Personalized noise cancellation, as the name suggests, offers personalized noise cancellation effects for your auditory canal structure and earbud fit. Golden sound, on the other hand, takes you through a bunch of audio tests to create a structure of your ear canals and offer a natural audio experience. This particular app also offers an ‘Earbud fit test’ to ensure you’ve selected the right ear tips for the best audio experience. All these customization options are tailed to make your experience better, and I highly recommend checking these out as you set up the Enco X2 for the first time.

Before moving on to the next section, I’d like to point out that the Enco X2 earbuds use squeeze controls for things like media playback, ANC toggle, and more. I find these more intuitive than touch controls because you don’t have to worry about accidentally adjusting the volume just by touching your earbuds on the front. The Enco X2 earbuds let you press/squeeze on either stem to play/pause music, and long-press to enable/disable ANC. The volume is still adjusted by sliding your finger up or down on the stem, but this only works on the sides of the earbuds, meaning you can’t accidentally adjust the volume.

OPPO Enco X2 Review: Sound quality and ANC

The OPPO Enco X2 offers a balanced sound signature and is better suited for a variety of music genres.

ANC is very effective at cutting out most of the ambient noise when set to max.

Let’s discuss audio quality because none of what we discussed above matters if the Enco X2 doesn’t deliver in the audio department. Thankfully, these earbuds live up to the expectations. OPPO has packed the Enco X2 with dual coaxial speakers with 11mm dynamic drivers and 6mm planar diaphragm drivers. In addition to LHDC and LDAC, these earbuds also support the legacy SBC and AAC codecs and operate across a frequency range of 20Hz to 40KHz. I spent most of my time testing these earbuds with Apple Music’s Lossless audio with the high-bitrate LHDC and LDAC codecs.

The OPPO Enco X2 has what I’d describe as a “balanced” sound signature. These earbuds are tuned to sound different from the Enco X out of the box, and I can definitely tell the difference. Both the bass and treble are a touch stronger, and I like that. The audio just pops a little more, making it an energetic tuning for various genres of music. Anything and everything from a thumping trap title like Spaces – Undone to an electropop number like I like me better by Lauv sound fantastic on the Enco X2.

The Enco X2 has punchy bass and they don’t linger too long in the field. A good, fast-attacking bass with short decay ensures the overall output isn’t muddy or boomy. The mids are detailed, meaning they’re prominent and arent particularly overpowered by the bass. Upbeat Bollywood and Kollywood music sound great as the bass notes don’t bleed into the lower mids. Uh Uh by Thundercat is also a great example of a track that often sounds too muddy in many earbuds, but is well-balanced on the Enco X2. It sounds like there’s a subtle hint of sparkle to the treble which I personally like over a more relaxed treble or even faster roll-off you get with, say, the OnePlus Buds Pro. And because of this, the Enco X2 paves the way for an enjoyable listening experience, especially if you’re listening to vocal-heavy Bollywood music.

The OPPO Enco X2 also has a great soundstage and imaging. AR Rahman’s soothing instrumental Bombay Theme sounds great on the Enco X2 with superb separation. The earbuds also do a good service to Porter Robinson’s Goodbye To a World which tends to overwhelm a lot of earbuds with tons of instruments and effects. More complex compositions like Hans Zimmer’s Coward and Radiohead’s The National Anthem also shine on the Enco X2 with the instruments sounding clean and close to their natural tones. There’s a good amount of depth to each layer of music within these tracks.

The Enco X2 lets you choose between four EQ settings to change the sound profile on the fly.

The Enco X2 lets you choose between four EQ settings but you can’t tune them in any way. These are preset settings that let you change the audio profile on the fly, but that’s about it. I found myself switching between the ‘Dynaudio Real’ and ‘Dynaudio Crisp and Clear’ settings, but you can check out the other options to see which one you like better.

The OPPO Enco X2 offers effective noise canceling (ANC) to block out a huge chunk of ambient noise when enabled. You get four ANC settings — Mild, Moderate, Max, and Smart. The Max setting is to be used in very noisy environments whereas the Mild is better suited for relatively quieter places. The Smart mode can dynamically adjust the ANC setting based on your surrounding but this wasn’t particularly reliable during my usage. I used the Enco X2 with Max ANC for the most part and it did a pretty good job of masking most of the unwanted noise in my apartment. There’s also a transparency mode that lets you hear the surroundings but I think you’re better off turning off ANC instead of using it.

The Enco X2 earbuds also support AI noise cancellation with bone conduction to extrapolate your voice vibrations for better output. The microphone pickup was excellent during my usage. My peers on the other side of a call pointed out that my voice was clearly audible even when there was a ton of ambient noise. I wasn’t able to compare the microphone quality with other earbuds, but the Enco X2 won’t disappoint you if make a lot of phone or video calls.

Battery Life

The Enco X2 earbuds pack a 57mAh battery each and the charging case comes with a 566mAh unit.

The earbuds can last for up to 5 hours when operating with LHDC codec at 50-percent volume and max ANC setting.

The charging case also supports wireless charging.

OPPO has packed a 57mAh battery inside each earbud while the charging case itself comes with a 566mAh battery inside for additional power. The Enco X2 earbuds are rated to last for up to five hours on a single charge when used with the max ANC setting while paired operating on LHDC codec at 50-percent volume. You can squeeze an additional 1.5 hours of usage with the ANC turned off. I am happy to report that these values held up reasonably well during my usage. In fact, I may have cranked up the volume higher than 50 percent during my usage, and they still managed to last for at least five hours before forcing me to rest them inside the case for charging.

With ANC disabled, I was able to clock close to seven hours of use. The earbuds had more juice in the tank after that, which is quite impressive. The charging case was quick to add more power to the earbuds too, which is convenient if you want to quickly top up the buds for more playtime. The case also packs enough power to charge the earbuds up to five times. I noticed the earbuds themselves take up to an hour to fully charge, while the charging case takes more than 90 minutes to fully charge. It supports up to 10W charging speeds via USB-C, but you can also top up the case wirelessly using any Qi wireless charger.

Should you buy the OPPO Enco X2 earbuds?

All things considered, the OPPO Enco X2 punches above its weight to offer great audio quality and an exhaustive list of features at this price point. These earbuds, as I mentioned earlier, have now become my go-to pair for music and I highly recommend them to others who are looking to shop for a pair of truly wireless earbuds in this price range. The Enco X2 further cements OPPO’s presence as a strong contender in the audio space as it competes with the big dogs in this category. It may be a little on the expensive side but I think it’s well worth the asking price considering it offers great audio quality, effective ANC, and impressive battery life.

You should buy the OPPO Enco X2 earbuds if:

You’re looking for great audio quality without having to deal with wired IEMs.

You want effective ANC to block out the ambient noise.

You don’t want to constantly worry about running out of charge.

You shouldn’t buy the OPPO Enco X2 earbuds if:

You’re looking for an affordable pair of TWS. While the Enco X2 earbuds are priced well in my opinion, they’re still a little on the expensive side.

You’re looking for particularly bass-heavy earbuds. The Enco X2 has a balanced sound signature but you might be better off with something like the OnePlus Buds Pro if you want to jam to bass-heavy music.