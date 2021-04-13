OPPO teams up with Ericsson, Vodafone and Qualcomm to commercialize Europe’s first 5G SA network

While a large portion of the world has yet to experience 5G, it’s already a reality in several countries, including the US, UK, China, Japan, etc. Most existing 5G networks we currently have are built on Non-Standalone Architecture (NSA), which relies on the existing LTE infrastructure to broadcast 5G signals. But to fully realize the true potential of 5G, Standalone (SA) 5G networks are the way to go. In fact, all current 5G NSA networks will eventually be migrated to standalone 5G. Multiple US carriers have already started transitioning their NSA networks to 5G SA. And now Germany has just become the first European country to introduce 5G SA, with the OPPO Find X3 Pro being the first commercial device to support it.

OPPO has teamed up with Vodafone, Ericsson, and Qualcomm to build Europe’s first 5G SA network in Germany. The collaboration saw Ericsson providing the 5G products and solutions to Vodafone to help build the standalone 5G network and OPPO’s Find X3 Pro being used as a testbed to demonstrate the new network.

“OPPO is proud to be the only mobile device provider to participate in the commercialization of Europe’s first 5G SA network, fulfilling our commitment as a company to bring cutting-edge technology to our customers. As a pioneer in 5G, OPPO will continue to work with industry leaders to increase access to 5G services and create more unique experiences for our users worldwide.” Henry Duan, Vice President and President of Smartphones, OPPO

OPPO says it will roll out a new software update to the Find X3 Pro users in Germany that will enable the device to connect to 5G SA sites. Vodafone’s new 5G SA network uses the 3.5GHz spectrum and is now live at multiple locations across 170 cities in Germany. Notably, OPPO was also the first OEM to launch a 5G NSA commercial smartphone in Europe with the Reno 5G.