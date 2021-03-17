OPPO F15 starts receiving the stable ColorOS 11 update in India

OPPO launched the latest version of its custom Android skin — called ColorOS 11 — in September 2020. ColorOS 11 is based on Android 11 and a straight jump in terms of naming from the previous version, which was called ColorOS 7. Despite its launch in the same month as Android 11, the stable ColorOS 11 update has only reached select OPPO devices including the OPPO Reno 10x Zoom and Reno 2F and OPPO Reno 5G. Meanwhile, the update for many other devices including the Reno 4 4G and Reno 4 Pro 4G, Reno 2 and Reno 2Z, and OPPO F15 have been in the beta phase for a few months. Out of these, the OPPO F15 is now graduating out of the beta cycle and has started receiving its stable ColorOS 11 update, starting in India.

OPPO released the ColorOS 11 beta for its 2019 mid-ranger — OPPO F15 — in late January — just as the company had promised earlier that month in its ColorOS update schedule. The smartphone gets its stable Android 11 update in India as informed by the ColorOS community post and confirmed by Twitter user @Vireshyadrami. The update weighs in at 0.92GB as per the screenshot shared by the user.

To download the update, OPPO F15 users can head over to Settings>Software Updates and check for the update. If you don’t see the ColorOS 11 update readily, tap on the gear icon on the top-right corner of the page, tap on “Official Version Application,” and then on “I agree” to apply for the stable update. Then go back to the previous screen and check for the update again.

The OPPO F15 was launched in India in early 2020 as the successor to the OPPO F11. It comes with a MediaTek Helio P70 chipset, up to 8GB of RAM, 48MP quad cameras with a design that resembles the Realme X2. In addition, the OPPO F15 features an AMOLED display, a 4000mAh battery, and 20W fast charging. The phone launched with Android 9 Pie out of the box, which makes this one its second platform update.