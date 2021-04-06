OPPO F19 launches in India with a 5,000mAh battery and triple cameras
After launching the OPPO F19 Pro and F19 Pro+ last month, OPPO is adding one more device to the lineup. The company has just unveiled the OPPO F19 in India. This standard model slots below the F19 Pro and F19 Pro+ and swaps the MediaTek chip for a Snapdragon one while keeping most of the other stuff intact. Although the OPPO F19 might not appeal to the enthusiast community who put great emphasis on the spec sheet, the device is destined to receive a great response from the offline market, which has always remained OPPO’s stronghold.
OPPO F19: Specifications
|Specification
|OPPO F19
|Dimensions and Weight
|Display
|SoC
|RAM and Storage
|Battery & Charging
|Rear Camera
|Front Camera
|16MP f/2.4
|Ports
|Connectivity
|Security
|In-display fingerprint scanner
|Software
|Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1
The OPPO F19 doesn’t differ greatly from its counterparts in terms of internal hardware. The phone features a 6.4-inch AMOLED Full HD+ display with up to 180Hz touch sampling rate. Powering the device is the Snapdragon 662 chip, paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB flash storage.
On the back, we have a triple camera setup headlined by a 48MP primary sensor and flanked by two 2MP macro and depth sensors. The OPPO F19 notably misses out on the 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor, which is present on both the F19 Pro and F19 Pro+.
The phone packs a larger 5,000mAh battery, compared to the 4,350mAh cell on its counterparts, and charges via a 33W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charger that comes inside the box.
On the software side, the OPPO F19 runs Android 11 out of the box with the company’s ColorOS 11.1 UI on top. Other notable highlights of the phone include an in-display fingerprint scanner, Bluetooth 5.0, a 3.5mm audio jack, dual-band Wi-Fi, and dual SIM support.
Pricing & Availability
Available in Prism Black and Midnight Blue colors, the OPPO F19 comes in only one variant and is priced at ₹18,990 (~$259). The phone will go on sale across India starting April 9 from Amazon India, Flipkart, and leading offline retailers. HDFC credit and debit card owners can avail of an instant discount of up to ₹1500 on EMI transactions
- Featuring a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a stunning design, the OPPO F19 offers a capable triple camera system and a large 5,000mAh battery with a 33W fast charging support.