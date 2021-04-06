OPPO F19 launches in India with a 5,000mAh battery and triple cameras

After launching the OPPO F19 Pro and F19 Pro+ last month, OPPO is adding one more device to the lineup. The company has just unveiled the OPPO F19 in India. This standard model slots below the F19 Pro and F19 Pro+ and swaps the MediaTek chip for a Snapdragon one while keeping most of the other stuff intact. Although the OPPO F19 might not appeal to the enthusiast community who put great emphasis on the spec sheet, the device is destined to receive a great response from the offline market, which has always remained OPPO’s stronghold.

OPPO F19: Specifications

Specification OPPO F19 Dimensions and Weight 160.3 x 73.8 x 8mm

175g Display 6.43-inch AMOLED

full HD+ (2400 x 1080)

60Hz refresh rate

135Hz touch sampling rate (up to 180Hz in gaming mode) SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 662: 4 x performance and 4 x efficiency Kryo 260 CPU cores (Up to 2.0GHz) 11nm

Adreno 610 GPU RAM and Storage 6GB RAM

128GB flash storage

MicroSD card support Battery & Charging 5,000 mAh battery

33W fast charger (inside the box) Rear Camera Primary: 48MP f/1.7

Secondary: 2MP macro f/2.4

Tertiary: 2MP bokeh f/2.4 Front Camera 16MP f/2.4 Ports USB Type-C port

3.5mm headphone jack Connectivity 4G LTE

Bluetooth 5.0

Type-C port

Dual SIM

WiFi 802.11.b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz) Security In-display fingerprint scanner Software Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1

The OPPO F19 doesn’t differ greatly from its counterparts in terms of internal hardware. The phone features a 6.4-inch AMOLED Full HD+ display with up to 180Hz touch sampling rate. Powering the device is the Snapdragon 662 chip, paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB flash storage.

On the back, we have a triple camera setup headlined by a 48MP primary sensor and flanked by two 2MP macro and depth sensors. The OPPO F19 notably misses out on the 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor, which is present on both the F19 Pro and F19 Pro+.

The phone packs a larger 5,000mAh battery, compared to the 4,350mAh cell on its counterparts, and charges via a 33W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charger that comes inside the box.

On the software side, the OPPO F19 runs Android 11 out of the box with the company’s ColorOS 11.1 UI on top. Other notable highlights of the phone include an in-display fingerprint scanner, Bluetooth 5.0, a 3.5mm audio jack, dual-band Wi-Fi, and dual SIM support.

Pricing & Availability

Available in Prism Black and Midnight Blue colors, the OPPO F19 comes in only one variant and is priced at ₹18,990 (~$259). The phone will go on sale across India starting April 9 from Amazon India, Flipkart, and leading offline retailers. HDFC credit and debit card owners can avail of an instant discount of up to ₹1500 on EMI transactions