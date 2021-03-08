OPPO F19 Pro, F19 Pro+ and OPPO Band Style launched in India

OPPO has officially launched the OPPO F19 Pro and F19 Pro+ in India. The new devices follow up to the OPPO F17 and F17 Pro from last year and they bring several upgrades over their predecessors, including a more premium design, upgraded cameras, a more powerful chipset, and a bigger battery.

As already revealed in a leak last month, the OPPO F19 Pro and F19 Pro+ are pretty much identical in every respect, save for the processor, charging speeds, and 5G support. On the front, you get a 6.4-inch full HD+ AMOLED panel with a resolution of 2400 x 1080. Moving to the back, we have a large, rectangular camera island that’s home to four image sensors. The setup consists of a 48MP f/1.7 OmniVision OM48B primary shooter, an 8MP SK Hynix Hi-846 ultra-wide camera, and 2MP macro and depth sensors. The front camera is headed by a 16MP shooter.

Powering the OPPO F19 Pro from the inside is the MediaTek Helio P95 chipset, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB of flash storage. This is the same chipset that was used on the last year’s OPPO F17 Pro. The F19 Pro+ 5G, on the other hand, gets a more powerful MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage along with 5G support.

A 4,310mAh battery is fitted inside each device with the OPPO F19 Pro offering 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 support while the F19 Pro+ 5G taking things up a notch with a 50W fast charger. Both phones run the latest ColorOS 11.1 version based on Android 11. Other highlights of the OPPO F19 Pro series include an in-display fingerprint scanner, a 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth 5.1, and microSD card support.

OPPO Band Style

Alongside the smartphones, OPPO also unveiled the OPPO Band Style fitness band which looks very much like the OnePlus Band. The OPPO Band Style feature a Metal Buckle design, has a 1.1-inch AMOLED display with 100% DCI-P3 coverage, a SpO2 sensor, a heart rate sensor, IP67 water and dust protection, and up to 12 days of battery life.

Pricing & Availability

The OPPO F19 Pro comes in two variants: 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB. The base model is priced at ₹21,490 while the top model will set you back ₹23,490 ($320). Meanwhile the OPPO F19 Pro+ comes in only 8GB + 128GB variant which is priced at ₹25,999 ($354). Sales start from March 17 for the base models, with the F19 Pro 8GB/256GB variant going on sale later on March 25. The OPPO F19 series is available for pre-order starting today. The standard F19 Pro comes in Fluid Black, Fantastic Purple, and Crystal Silver colors while the color options for the F19 Pro+ include Fluid Black, Somo Blue, and Space Silver. The OPPO Band Style is priced at ₹2,999 but will be available at a special early-bird price of ₹2799 from Amazon India starting today.