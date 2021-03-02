OPPO F19 Pro and F19 Pro+ 5G reportedly launching in India next week

All eyes are set on OPPO’s upcoming Find X3 lineup, which is launching on March 11. But before that, the Chinese company is planning to warm up for the big day by launching two new mid-range smartphones in India: the OPPO F19 Pro and F19 Pro+ 5G. Ahead of their rumored launch next week, both devices have been leaked in their full glory.

The leak comes from Ishan Agarwal, who has revealed key specifications of the OPPO F19 Pro and F19 Pro+ 5G along with their official press renders. As per the leak, OPPO is set to unveil the lineup on March 8. Both phones are said to be pretty much identical in most regards but differ in areas such as chipset and charging speeds.

Both the F19 Pro and F19 Pro+ 5G will sport a flat 6.43-inch Super AMOLED punch-hole display on the front with a rectangular module housing a quad-camera array on the back. On the inside, the F19 Pro will reportedly pack a MediaTek Helio P95 chipset, backed by 8GB RAM and either 128GB or 256GB flash storage. On the camera side, the Find 19 Pro has a 48MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and 2MP depth and macro lenses. It’s unclear if the Plus variant will offer different camera hardware or share this aspect with the regular model. But in any case, the 16MP shooter is said to be identical on both models.

Meanwhile, the OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G will be fueled by a more powerful MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256 storage. OPPO will be the second OEM to launch a MediaTek Dimensity-powered smartphone in India, the first being Realme with its Realme X7.

In terms of battery, the F19 Pro will pack a 4,310mAh battery with 30W VOOC Flash Charge support. Although the Plus variant’s battery capacity is unknown, the leak says it will come with a 50W fast charger. Moreover, both phones will come equipped with an in-display fingerprints scanner, a 3.5mm audio jack, a USB Type C port, and Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 on top. Finally, the OPPO F19 Pro will come in Black, Silver, and Purple colors, while the F19 Pro+ 5G will be offered in Black and Silver options.