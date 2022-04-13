OPPO F21 series launched in India alongside the OPPO Enco Air 2 Pro

OPPO has officially launched its new mid-range smartphone lineup in India — the OPPO F21 series. The OPPO F21 Pro 5G is a rebranded version of the Reno 7 Z 5G, while the OPPO F21 Pro is a rebadged Reno 7. In addition, the company has also unveiled the Enco Air 2 Pro TWS.

OPPO F21 series: Specifications

Specification OPPO F21 Pro 5G & OPPO F21 Pro Dimensions and Weight 159.9 x 73.2 x 7.5mm

173g (F21 Pro), 175g (F21 Pro) Display 6.43-inch AMOLED

FHD+ (2400 x 1080)

Refresh rate: 90Hz (F21 Pro), 60Hz (F21 Pro 5G)

Gorilla Glass 5 SoC F21 Pro 5G: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G: Octa-core (up to 2.2GHz) 6nm Adreno 619 GPU

F21 Pro: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Adreno 610 GPU

RAM and Storage 8GB RAM

128GB UFS 2.2 storage

MicroSD card support Battery & Charging 4,500mAh battery

33W fast charger (inside the box) Rear Camera Primary: 64MP Quad Pixel f/1.79

Secondary: 2MP monochrome

Tertiary: 2MP macro (F21 Pro 5G) 2MP microscope (F21 Pro)

Front Camera 16MP (F21 Pro 5G)

32MP (F21 Pro) Ports USB Type-C port

3.5mm headphone jack Connectivity Bluetooth 5.1

Type-C port

WiFi 802.11.b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz) Security Side-mounted fingerprint reader Software Android 12 with ColorOS 12

The OPPO F21 Pro 5G is the most powerful of the duo. It features a 6.43-inch AMOLED FHD+ display though it misses out on the high refresh rate — locked at 60Hz. Under the hood, the phone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 SoC, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage. The triple camera system of the OPPO F21 Pro 5G consists of a 64MP primary shooter, a 2MP monochrome sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. Over on the front, there’s a 16MP selfie shooter.

The OPPO F21 Pro 5G packs a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. On the software side, it runs Android 12 out of the box with ColorOS 12 on top. Other notable highlights include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Bluetooth 5.1, a 3.5mm audio jack, and 5G support.

OPPO F21 Pro

The OPPO F21 Pro is identical to the 5G model in most regards, save for a few differences. It has the same 6.43-inch AMOLED FHD+ display but offers a 90Hz refresh rate. It’s powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The 4G model has the same 64MP primary and 2MP monochrome sensor but replaces the depth shooter with a 2MP microscope lens. The OPPO F21 Pro also gets a better front camera, featuring a 32MP IMX709 shooter compared to the 16MP camera of the 5G model. But beyond that, both phones are pretty much the same.

OPPO Enco Air 2 Pro

The OPPO Enco Air 2 Pro is the newest addition to the Enco TWS series. The new earbuds pack 12.4mm Titanized dynamic drivers, active noise cancellation (ANC), IP54 rating, AI noise cancellation for calls, up to 28 hours of battery life, and Bluetooth 5.2. They come in two colors: White and Gray.

Pricing & Availability

The OPPO F21 Pro is priced at ₹22,999, and it will go on sale from April 15 on Amazon and other mainline retailers. Meanwhile, the OPPO F21 Pro 5G and Enco Air 2 Pro are priced ₹26,999 and ₹3,499, respectively, and go on sale from April 21 onwards.