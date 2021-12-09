OPPO teases its first foldable smartphone, to be revealed on December 15

OPPO has long been rumored to be working on a foldable phone and today, the Chinese smartphone maker has officially confirmed its existence. The OPPO Find N is OPPO’s first foldable smartphone and ahead of its official reveal, the company has shared some details about the device.

In a blog post earlier today, OPPO Chief Officer Pete Lau revealed that the company has been working on its first foldable smartphone for four years now and is finally ready to reveal it next week.

This is our first foldable flagship smartphone – a result of four years of intense R&D and 6 generations of prototypes. This device is OPPO’s answer to the future of smartphones, and one that I’ve been truly excited about since taking on the role as chief product officer at OPPO, wrote Pete Lau, Chief Product Officer, OPPO.

OPPO is undoubtedly a bit late to the foldable party, as its rivals Samsung, Xiaomi and Huawei have already brought their foldable offerings to the market. Nonetheless, we’re excited to see OPPO’s vision for a foldable smartphone and how it will try to differentiate itself from the competition.

The teaser shared by the company shows the OPPO Find N packing what appears to be a triple rear camera setup on the back. We can also see the tagline “Designed For Find.” The company didn’t share any technical details of the phone.

Lau teased that the OPPO Find N will not have a visible crease in the display and that the company was able to solve durability concerns “by inventing perhaps the best hinge and display designs available today.”

We won’t have to wait for too long to learn more about OPPO’s first foldable. The company says it will share more details about the OPPO Find N on December 15, the second day of OPPO INNO DAY, the company’s annual tech event.

Besides the foldable phone, OPPO will also be revealing its self-made retractable camera solution at the event.