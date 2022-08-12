Oppo could be working on Find N Fold and Flip for international release

Hot on the heels of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 release, there is news emerging that Oppo is currently working on two new foldable devices, set to arrive sometime later this year. Perhaps what makes this news even more important is that these handsets could see an international release. Oppo previously released the Find N, and while the device received high praise, it never made it outside of China.

According to Pricebaba, the upcoming Oppo foldable devices will most likely feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor. Although exciting, this isn’t the first time we are hearing about these devices, as they have previously popped up on the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) website, branded as the Oppo Find N Fold and the Oppo Find N Flip. The Find N Fold will be a tablet-like device, while the Find N Flip will be a clamshell handset. With monikers like these, Oppo is clearly looking to take on Samsung, the current leader in the foldable smartphones segment.

What do you think this is? 😉 pic.twitter.com/vrT2pzQ7jX — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) August 12, 2022

What could be by coincidence, Oppo’s Chief Product Officer Pete Lau decided to add fuel to the fire this morning when he tweeted a couple of teaser images showing off what looks like a hinge for a foldable device. Of course, this could also potentially be for a new OnePlus product, as Lau is also the founder of OnePlus. OnePlus is one of the few smartphone makers that has yet to release a foldable device. Although it is too early to tell what kind of phones the Find N Fold and Find N Flip will be, new choices on the market could mean new competition. Maybe with Samsung feeling a little pressure from its competitors, it might actually take steps to push the foldable genre forward, as it did when it released the original Galaxy Z Fold some years ago.

