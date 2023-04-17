While it's still early in the year, the Oppo Find N2 Flip is already one of the best foldable phones to come out this year. A new update aims to make the phone better, delivering useful and promised features to the cover display. After downloading the update, users will now have access to a Spotify widget, bringing enhanced music controls for the app. In addition, Oppo is also adding speech-to-text capabilities on the cover display, giving users a new way to interact with text fields and messages.

According to 9to5Google, the new update is currently rolling out to the Oppo Find N2 Flip. The update is important because the Find N2 Flip has a large cover display, and one that should be fully utilized. By enabling speech-to-text capabilities on the cover display, users can now send more personalized messages without having to open the phone. Prior, users could only send predefined responses or emoji. For the most part, this should work with most popular messaging apps, with Oppo sharing that as long as the app has a quick reply feature, it should work.

During the launch of the Find N2 Flip, the company showed off some cover screen widgets that included quick controls for essentials like the audio controls, camera, calendar, timer, and weather. In addition, during its presentation, it also showed off a widget for Spotify, which at that time it reported that it was coming at a later date. With this latest update, the Spotify widget is now available, giving users enhanced controls of the app. The new option can be accessed in the Pocket Player settings.

While not the most exciting update, it's good to see a company keeping its promise and bringing more value to its smartphones. Although a handset launch is exciting, the real test comes when it comes to support for a handset.