In February 2022, Oppo launched its Product Ambassadors Program right near the Oppo Find X5 Series launch. The Oppo Product Ambassadors program application is open once again for those who want an early taste of the Oppo Find N2 Flip.

The applications are open until 11:59 p.m. on March 10, 2023 (GMT+8). If you think you’ve got what it takes to be an Oppo Product Ambassador, let’s find out what’s involved.

Get an early taste of the OPPO Find N2 Flip

Oppo Product Ambassadors are spirited, inspirational individuals, and Oppo will bring in a select few who can undertake specific responsibilities. Those who inspire others deserve inspiring rewards — in this case, the Oppo Find N2 Flip. You can sign up during the recruitment period via the official application page.

Application and referral: Feb. 10 - March 10

Flip the Pose to make their mark: Feb. 10 - March 10

Selection and preparation: Feb. 25 - March 20

Ambassadors’ responsibilities underway: Feb. 25 - May

Keep the phone and enjoy the perks

Enjoy Oppo Product Ambassador perks

To be eligible for certain perks, you’ll need to be an active member of the Oppo Product Ambassador Program. But the rewards are worth it:

Early trial : Experience the Oppo Find N2 Flip before its public release.

: Experience the Oppo Find N2 Flip before its public release. Trailblazing: Keep the handset and inspire others.

Keep the handset and inspire others. Ambassador card: Wear and proudly show off your personalized ambassador card and status.

Wear and proudly show off your personalized ambassador card and status. Insiders and experts: Meet and connect with other Oppo insiders and the team to learn more about the product.

Meet and connect with other Oppo insiders and the team to learn more about the product. Growth: Enhance your profile and have your creative work presented across official Oppo platforms.

Enhance your profile and have your creative work presented across official Oppo platforms. Tech Focus Group: Join the group and exchange insights with fellow ambassadors.

That’s not all. There are also additional rewards for ambassadors who achieve Excellent status:

Product experiences: Unlock more Oppo product experiences and test other innovative products.

Unlock more Oppo product experiences and test other innovative products. Invites: Benefit from exclusive invitations to important events.

Benefit from exclusive invitations to important events. Resources: Explore opportunities to work with Oppo experts.

Flip the pose

Already applied to the Oppo Product Ambassador Program? There’s more you can do to jump the queue. All you need to do is show Oppo how passionate you are, display your expertise, and influence others from Feb. 10 - March 10.

Capture images of objects with similar poses to the Oppo Find N2 Flip. Tell Oppo what your First Flip Pose will be when you get your hands on the Find N2 Flip. Share your insights with the Oppo Community with #FlipthePose. Provide inspirational stories to get priority.

Experience unique adventures, attend exclusive events, and share it all with other Oppo Ambassadors like those from previous recruitment cycles. If you’re successful, there’s Ambassador Priority Access or 10 #OPPOCommunity Swags up for grabs.

When you’re ready to take the leap and get involved in one of the most rewarding Ambassador Programs, follow the link below to start your application.

Sign up for OPPO Product Ambassador Program