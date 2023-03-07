In February 2022, Oppo launched its Product Ambassadors Program right near the Oppo Find X5 Series launch. The Oppo Product Ambassadors program application is open once again for those who want an early taste of the Oppo Find N2 Flip.
The applications are open until 11:59 p.m. on March 10, 2023 (GMT+8). If you think you’ve got what it takes to be an Oppo Product Ambassador, let’s find out what’s involved.
Get an early taste of the OPPO Find N2 Flip
Oppo Product Ambassadors are spirited, inspirational individuals, and Oppo will bring in a select few who can undertake specific responsibilities. Those who inspire others deserve inspiring rewards — in this case, the Oppo Find N2 Flip. You can sign up during the recruitment period via the official application page.
- Application and referral: Feb. 10 - March 10
- Flip the Pose to make their mark: Feb. 10 - March 10
- Selection and preparation: Feb. 25 - March 20
- Ambassadors’ responsibilities underway: Feb. 25 - May
- Keep the phone and enjoy the perks
Enjoy Oppo Product Ambassador perks
To be eligible for certain perks, you’ll need to be an active member of the Oppo Product Ambassador Program. But the rewards are worth it:
- Early trial: Experience the Oppo Find N2 Flip before its public release.
- Trailblazing: Keep the handset and inspire others.
- Ambassador card: Wear and proudly show off your personalized ambassador card and status.
- Insiders and experts: Meet and connect with other Oppo insiders and the team to learn more about the product.
- Growth: Enhance your profile and have your creative work presented across official Oppo platforms.
- Tech Focus Group: Join the group and exchange insights with fellow ambassadors.
That’s not all. There are also additional rewards for ambassadors who achieve Excellent status:
- Product experiences: Unlock more Oppo product experiences and test other innovative products.
- Invites: Benefit from exclusive invitations to important events.
- Resources: Explore opportunities to work with Oppo experts.
Flip the pose
Already applied to the Oppo Product Ambassador Program? There’s more you can do to jump the queue. All you need to do is show Oppo how passionate you are, display your expertise, and influence others from Feb. 10 - March 10.
- Capture images of objects with similar poses to the Oppo Find N2 Flip.
- Tell Oppo what your First Flip Pose will be when you get your hands on the Find N2 Flip.
- Share your insights with the Oppo Community with #FlipthePose.
- Provide inspirational stories to get priority.
Experience unique adventures, attend exclusive events, and share it all with other Oppo Ambassadors like those from previous recruitment cycles. If you’re successful, there’s Ambassador Priority Access or 10 #OPPOCommunity Swags up for grabs.
When you’re ready to take the leap and get involved in one of the most rewarding Ambassador Programs, follow the link below to start your application.
Sign up for OPPO Product Ambassador Program
We thank Oppo for sponsoring this post. Our sponsors help us pay for the many costs associated with running XDA. While you might see sponsored articles alongside standard XDA content, they will always be labeled as such, and they do not necessarily reflect the views of the editorial team. XDA will never compromise its journalistic integrity by accepting money to write favorably about a company or alter our opinions or views in any way.