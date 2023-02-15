Back in December, Oppo revealed its latest smartphone, the Find N2. The handset was impressive, featuring a relatively compact size, and tons of power, for a great price. At the time, the company also teased that it had a flip foldable in the works, set to be released at a later date. Now, the time has finally come, as Oppo has formally announced the Find N2 Flip to the world, showing off its sleek compact design that features a unique large outer display and massive internal battery.

While we've seen foldable flip smartphones before, Oppo's unique take offers a large 3.26-inch front display, which takes center stage, covering a good part of the outer design. In addition to its massive presence, you get a screen that makes it easy to see and read incoming notifications. You can also see that Oppo has made an interesting choice when it comes to the screen's orientation, positioning it vertically, allowing more notifications to be present on the display at one time. When it comes to the chassis, Oppo's opted to use a mix or aluminum and glass, utilizing a micro-etched wave pattern across the hinge to give it a small bit of flair.

In addition, you get a choice of two colors with the handset, coming in Astral Black and Moonlit Purple. In its expanded form, the handset measures in at just 7.45mm thick and has a large 6.8-inch E6 AMOLED display that has a 21:9 aspect ratio and 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. You'll be happy to know that the screen can achieve up to 1,600 nits of brightness, allowing users to easily view it under direct sunlight or bright environments.

While the design might be one of the first things you'll notice, its powerful camera is what will have you coming back for more with the 50MP main camera utilizing Sony's IMX 890 sensor featuring an f/1.8 aperture. With co-development by Hasselblad, the camera should provide amazing colors when taking photos and videos. As you can imagine, Oppo will take advantage of its large outer screen, providing users with clear previews when taking photos and videos

The custom hinge found inside the phone will also allow users to utilize the phone's shape, which will work well for keeping the handset steady in a number of different angles. You can also prop the phone up when taking selfies or accepting video calls. The New Generation Flexion Hinge by Oppo will also offer more flexibility when using the phone, but will also aid in decreasing the visual crease in the display, which is a huge plus. Of course, you can expect it to be reliable, as Oppo claims it has been tested to withstand at least 400,000 folds, which should be more than enough for most users.

In addition to all of the above, what's perhaps most impressive is that the Find N2 Flip will feature a large 4,300mAh battery. This is a huge battery for a foldable flip smartphone, which should allow it to easily last a full day of use. Best of all, the handset will support 44W SuperVOOC charging, allowing you to top up to 100 in less than an hour. Oppo is going to be utilizing MediaTek's Dimensity 9000+ processor, but the company doesn't mention details about the RAM and internal storage specifications in its press release. We'll be sure to fill in these details when we have them.

When it comes to pricing, the Find N2 Flip will cost £849 in UK, with preorders starting today. For the most part, this looks like a solid and exciting offering, the only unfortunate thing is those in the US will probably never get a chance to see it.