Oppo recently unveiled its latest generation of foldables, the Oppo Find N2 and the Oppo Find N2 Flip. These magnificent examples of engineering are very high-end too, packing a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 (N2) / MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus (N2 Flip) processor, up to 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. Of course, there's more to it than just raw hardware performance. Just like every other Oppo device, the Find N2 series also comes with a host of distinctive wallpapers.

You don’t have to buy the devices to enjoy these new wallpapers, though. We’ve managed to get our hands on all the stock wallpapers that Oppo is shipping with the Find N2 and Find N2 Flip, and you can check them out below.

Oppo Find N2 wallpapers

The pre-installed set of wallpapers on the Oppo Find N2 includes seven live wallpapers and fourteen static wallpapers. The unanimated ones are divided into two groups — each optimized for the two distinct folding positions of the display panel.

You can preview them all in the gallery listed below:

Static wallpapers for the inner display

Static wallpapers for the outer display

Live wallpapers

Oppo Find N2 Flip wallpapers

When it comes to the Oppo Find N2 Flip, there are five static wallpapers and five live wallpapers for the primary display. The company also ships five specialized pairs of still and live wallpapers dedicated to the outer mini screen.

Static wallpapers for the inner display

Static wallpapers for the outer display

Live wallpapers

Download Oppo Find N2 series wallpapers

Note that the wallpapers shown above are heavily compressed for the sake of loading times, so you should download the untouched high-resolution files from the link below.

Download the Oppo Find N2 series wallpapers

The static wallpapers are in PNG format. The Oppo Find N2's inner static wallpapers are tailor-made for the unfolded screen with a resolution of 1920 × 1792. Since the outer display is more of a rectangular one, the corresponding wallpapers come at 1080 × 2120. For the Flip variant, five of its still wallpapers feature a resolution of 1080 × 2520 pixels, while the remaining five are available at 382 × 720.

The live wallpapers come in the form of MP4 video snippets with a resolution of 1920 × 1792 (for the Find N2) / 1080 × 2520 (for the Find N2 Flip). If you’re not sure how to use them, then check out our detailed guide on how to set videos as live wallpapers on Android for instructions.

Thanks to XDA Recognized Developer mlgmxyysd for the assistance!