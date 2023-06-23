It looks like we're getting our first look at the Oppo Find N3 Flip, and while the new render of the phone looks quite similar to its predecessor, there are some notable differences, mainly the addition of another rear camera. Now, you might be thinking to yourself, isn't it a bit early to see and hear about the Find N3 Flip? Not really, considering that Find N2 Flip was initially released in China towards the end of 2022, with it later getting its global release in February 2023.

The news comes from 91mobiles, sharing a single rendered image of the upcoming device. The website claims that the render is based on a prototype that is part of an Engineering Validation Test (EVT). From what we can see, the shape looks nearly identical to the current model except for the aforementioned third camera module. The source states that the device will have a new camera setup based on the recently released Oppo Reno 10 Pro. If this is true, the new Find N3 Flip will arrive with a 50MP main shooter, 32MP telephoto, and 8MP ultrawide camera.

Regarding other specifications, the website seems to be a bit more unclear but states that it could have similar specifications to the Find N2 Flip. With that said, there's not a lot to get excited about here, especially considering what we've seen from the Motorola Razr+. The design on the Find N2 Flip was quite cutting edge some months ago, but the Razr+ and the upcoming Samsung Z Flip 5 will leapfrog it, making it look more dated than it really is, which, quite frankly, is a shame.

Of course, this is just one render, and there could be changes made in the future. So we could see an entirely different design by the time it's released. Unfortunately, as of now, we don't know when it's coming, but there's a pretty good chance that it could arrive later this year.