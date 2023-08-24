Key Takeaways Oppo is set to launch the Find N3 Flip and Watch 4 Pro on August 29.

The Find N3 Flip retains the overall design of its predecessor but features a new camera array with three cameras and support from Hasselblad.

Oppo's Watch 4 Pro has a square design with a rotating crown and curved display which is reminiscent of Samsung's Galaxy Gear watch from a decade ago.

So far, it's been a good year for foldable smartphones both inside and outside the United States. In the US, Google and Motorola have stepped up to the plate with the Pixel Fold and Razr+ respectively, and like clockwork, Samsung has also updated its foldable line with the recent release of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5. With that said, competition in Asia is fiercer, and brands are continuously trying to outdo each other with better foldable handsets, releasing thinner, lighter, and more feature-packed models at lightning-quick rates.

While it just seems like yesterday when Oppo announced its Find N2 Flip to a global audience, the company is now set to announce a successor to its popular flip phone in just a matter of days. The brand took to Weibo to share the news that the Find N3 Flip and Watch 4 Pro are coming on August 29. Of course, this is exciting news, and as we can see from the images provided, the Find N3 Flip isn't a complete redesign but does bring some notable improvements.

Although the phone does keep its overall shape and large cover display, the device does have a new camera array. The Find N2 Flip made use of two cameras, and now, it looks like the upcoming Find N3 Flip will now have three cameras. Perhaps even more intriguing is that the new camera array also now sports a Hasselblad logo, which could mean enhanced features and better image quality. For now, we can only speculate, as Oppo has not released any official specifications of the phone, only showing it off in pictures.

In addition to the new smartphone, Oppo is also launching a new smartwatch, the Watch 4 Pro. The Watch 4 Pro features a square design and looks to have a rotating crown as well. One of the more interesting parts of the watch from what we can see is that it has a curved display. While I'd love to say the design looks modern and sleek, in reality, I think it looks a bit dated and reminds me of Samsung's Galaxy Gear watch that made its debut ten years ago.

But, we'll just have to wait and see what the actual units look like because a render doesn't always accurately represent the final product. Luckily, we won't have to wait long to see these things in the flesh, with Oppo set to reveal both devices on August 29. While it probably doesn't need to be said, this release will be for China, and the company has yet to share plans for its global rollout of these products.